New Orleans team brings home Louisiana’s first Little League title

River Ridge, Louisiana's Alton Shorts, River Ridge, Louisiana's Stan Wiltz, Ryder Planchard and Derek DeLatte carry the championship banner around the stadium as they celebrate the 8-0 win against Curacao in the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Louisiana earned its first Little League World Series title Sunday, crushing Curacao 8-0. The Eastbank All-Stars, a New Orleans team, caught fire in the fifth inning, bringing in four runs on four hits. Marshall Louque lead the attack with a pair of doubles and brought in three runs.

Pitcher Egan Prather threw 88 pitches in the game and only allowed two hits over six innings. Prather’s performance topped off a solid tournament. He claimed two victories and threw 19 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings.

The Eastbank All-Stars fought back from the loser’s bracket after dropping their first game to Hawaii. This forced them to win six games in eight days, becoming the first team to win the Little League World Series after losing its first game since the tournament expanded in 2001.