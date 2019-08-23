Residential hall community directors in short supply

Students move into Buddig hall during move in. Buddig hall is one of two residential halls without live-in community directors.

Loyola started off the school year with its residential halls at capacity, but only two currently have live-in community directors after former employees Joshua Isringhausen and Elizabeth Keating got married and moved to Colorado last year.

Buddig Hall, previously overseen by Keating, and Cabra and Founders Halls, previously serviced by Isringhausen, are both without permanent community directors while Loyola searches for their replacements, according to Amy Boyle, director of residential life.

The community director positions as well as Isringhausen’s previous position as assistant director for residential community standards are publicly posted and Boyle said the university is trying to fill the vacancies as quickly as possible, although she gave no timeline for the hiring process.

Boyle said that while three of Loyola’s five residential halls do not currently have live-in community directors, the two serving directors are temporarily overseeing multiple buildings with Will Hsu of Carrollton Hall also monitoring the Broadway campus and Patrick Reynolds of Biever Hall assisting students in Buddig Hall.

“They are not without staff supervision,” Boyle said of the buildings without live-in directors. “It is always better to have more hands, but we are managing with the staff we have right now.”