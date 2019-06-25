Wolf Pack baseball names new head coach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Athletics Department announced Monday that Jeremy Kennedy will be the new head coach of Loyola’s baseball program, according to a press release.

Kennedy will be the ninth head coach in the program’s history and brings experience as a five-time conference coach of the year. He previously spent three three years at Keiser University in Florida where he led the baseball team to their first ever NAIA World Series and set a program record with 43 wins. During his time at Keiser, he was named the conference coach of the year all three years and clinched three conference championships. He also coached at Northwood University in Texas for seven years before the campus closed in 2014.

The release also said Kennedy has coached more than 20 student-athletes who went on to sign professional baseball contracts and more than 10 students awarded with NAIA-All-American honors during his time as a college coach.

More recently, Kennedy spent one year at Bethany College in West Virginia where he helped the baseball team gain a 10-game improvement compared to the previous season.

“I’m looking forward to being able to offer an exceptional education to recruits, along with a baseball program that will pursue excellence every day on the field, in the classroom, and in the community,” Kennedy said in the release. “Our program will be one that develops the whole person while also chasing championships on the field.”