Loyola honors 163 student-athletes at academic ceremony

Athletic Director Brett Simpson gives a speech at the Scholar-Athlete Award Ceremony. 163 student-athletes were honored. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Loyola’a athletic department invited outstanding athletes to be honored for their efforts in their sports and in the classroom.

On April 30, the 15th-annual Scholar-Athlete Award Ceremony was held in the St. Charles Room.

A total of 163 student-athletes were recognized at the event, as well as a Loyola-record 17 NAIA Scholar Teams, 29 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes, and 45 graduates.

The 17 Scholar Teams earned a collective GPA of 3.00 or higher.

The 2019 senior class also received their graduation stoles.

2018 NAIA Scholar Teams

Women’s Cross Country – 3.59 GPA

Men’s Cross Country – 3.52 GPA

Women’s Golf – 3.33 GPA

Men’s Swimming – 3.33 GPA

Women’s Tennis – 3.33 GPA

Men’s Indoor Track & Field – 3.31 GPA

Men’s Outdoor Track & Field – 3.31 GPA

Women’s Swimming – 3.29 GPA

Women’s Indoor Track & Field – 3.29 GPA

Women’s Outdoor Track & Field – 3.29 GPA

Competitive Cheer – 3.27 GPA

Volleyball – 3.17 GPA

Women’s Basketball – 3.15 GPA

Competitive Dance – 3.11 GPA

Baseball – 3.08 GPA

Men’s Basketball – 3.05 GPA

Men’s Tennis – 3.02 GPA

Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes