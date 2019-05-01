Loyola honors 163 student-athletes at academic ceremony
Loyola’a athletic department invited outstanding athletes to be honored for their efforts in their sports and in the classroom.
On April 30, the 15th-annual Scholar-Athlete Award Ceremony was held in the St. Charles Room.
A total of 163 student-athletes were recognized at the event, as well as a Loyola-record 17 NAIA Scholar Teams, 29 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes, and 45 graduates.
The 17 Scholar Teams earned a collective GPA of 3.00 or higher.
The 2019 senior class also received their graduation stoles.
2018 NAIA Scholar Teams
- Women’s Cross Country – 3.59 GPA
- Men’s Cross Country – 3.52 GPA
- Women’s Golf – 3.33 GPA
- Men’s Swimming – 3.33 GPA
- Women’s Tennis – 3.33 GPA
- Men’s Indoor Track & Field – 3.31 GPA
- Men’s Outdoor Track & Field – 3.31 GPA
- Women’s Swimming – 3.29 GPA
- Women’s Indoor Track & Field – 3.29 GPA
- Women’s Outdoor Track & Field – 3.29 GPA
- Competitive Cheer – 3.27 GPA
- Volleyball – 3.17 GPA
- Women’s Basketball – 3.15 GPA
- Competitive Dance – 3.11 GPA
- Baseball – 3.08 GPA
- Men’s Basketball – 3.05 GPA
- Men’s Tennis – 3.02 GPA
Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes
- Mick Dubic, Baseball
- Spencer Rosenbohm, Baseball
- Jason Roussel, Baseball
- Charlie Seiter, Baseball
- A.J. Smith, Baseball
- Abigail Alton, Women’s Golf
- George Fourmaux, Men’s Tennis
- Sebastian Gomez, Men’s Tennis
- Alexander DePascual, Men’s Tennis
- Hernan Espinal, Men’s Track & Field
- Shannon Hester, Women’s Track & Field
- Tylar Beckham, Volleyball
- Hernan Espinal, Men’s Cross Country
- Tristin Sanders, Women’s Cross Country
- Warren Massimini, Men’s Swimming
- Nicholas Milosch, Men’s Swimming
- John Tarpey, Men’s Swimming
- Nina Mantich, Women’s Swimming
- Esau Jones, Competitive Cheer
- Tri Lee, Competitive Cheer
- Cassidy Wells, Competitive Cheer
- Kristen Williams, Competitive Cheer
- Amanda Rivers, Competitive Dance
- Noah Griffin, Men’s Basketball
- Trey LaForge, Men’s Basketball
- Joseph Ruzevich, Men’s Basketball
- Ethan Turner, Men’s Basketball
- Paige Franckiewicz, Women’s Basketball
- Kayla Noto, Women’s Basketball
