Loyola honors 163 student-athletes at academic ceremony

Andres Fuentes
May 1, 2019
Loyola’a athletic department invited outstanding athletes to be honored for their efforts in their sports and in the classroom.

On April 30, the 15th-annual Scholar-Athlete Award Ceremony was held in the St. Charles Room.

A total of 163 student-athletes were recognized at the event, as well as a Loyola-record 17 NAIA Scholar Teams, 29 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes, and 45 graduates.

The 17 Scholar Teams earned a collective GPA of 3.00 or higher.

The 2019 senior class also received their graduation stoles.

2018 NAIA Scholar Teams

  • Women’s Cross Country – 3.59 GPA
  • Men’s Cross Country – 3.52 GPA
  • Women’s Golf – 3.33 GPA
  • Men’s Swimming – 3.33 GPA
  • Women’s Tennis – 3.33 GPA
  • Men’s Indoor Track & Field – 3.31 GPA
  • Men’s Outdoor Track & Field – 3.31 GPA
  • Women’s Swimming – 3.29 GPA
  • Women’s Indoor Track & Field – 3.29 GPA
  • Women’s Outdoor Track & Field – 3.29 GPA
  • Competitive Cheer – 3.27 GPA
  • Volleyball – 3.17 GPA
  • Women’s Basketball – 3.15 GPA
  • Competitive Dance – 3.11 GPA
  • Baseball – 3.08 GPA
  • Men’s Basketball – 3.05 GPA
  • Men’s Tennis – 3.02 GPA

