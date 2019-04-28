Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Loyola finishes regular season among the bottom of the barrel

Psychology+sophomore+Brenden+Taravella+%2810%29+throws+a+pitch+from+the+mound+at+Segnette+Field.+Loyola+lost+their+final+series+of+the+regular+season+to+William+Carey.+Photo+credit%3A+Andres+Fuentes
Back to Article
Back to Article

Loyola finishes regular season among the bottom of the barrel

Psychology sophomore Brenden Taravella (10) throws a pitch from the mound at Segnette Field. Loyola lost their final series of the regular season to William Carey. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Psychology sophomore Brenden Taravella (10) throws a pitch from the mound at Segnette Field. Loyola lost their final series of the regular season to William Carey. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Psychology sophomore Brenden Taravella (10) throws a pitch from the mound at Segnette Field. Loyola lost their final series of the regular season to William Carey. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Psychology sophomore Brenden Taravella (10) throws a pitch from the mound at Segnette Field. Loyola lost their final series of the regular season to William Carey. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
April 28, 2019
Filed under Baseball, Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In a season plagued with struggles against other Southern States Athletic Conference schools, Loyola’s baseball team suffered yet another sweep at the hands of a conference team to wrap up the regular season.

Out on the road, the Wolf Pack took on William Carey in a three-game series from April 26-27.

Game 1 ended in a 5-4 loss for Loyola and the Crusaders picked up another win on the day with a 7-1 victory. Loyola would go scoreless in Game 3, ending the season with a 10-0 loss.

The three losses marked the seventh time this season that Loyola would get swept by a conference opponent.

Business management sophomore Michael Toscano finished the season with the team’s highest batting average at .368 and business junior Brandon Wilson Jr. earned the team-best in assists with 123.

Overall, Loyola finished with 440 hits hits, the highest for the program since 2013.

The Wolf Pack sported a 21-33 overall record and a 3-24 conference record. They are the No. 9 seed in the conference and will not be competing in the conference championship tournament. Loyola sits just ahead of Stillman College, a team with a 13-30 overall record and that went 2-25 in the conference.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Loyola finishes regular season among the bottom of the barrel

    Baseball

    Wolf Pack earns 19 runs to sweep Tougaloo College

  • Loyola finishes regular season among the bottom of the barrel

    Baseball

    Loyola finds victory on the mound versus Stillman College

  • Loyola finishes regular season among the bottom of the barrel

    Baseball

    Loyola endures bittersweet series with their first conference win of the year

  • Loyola finishes regular season among the bottom of the barrel

    Baseball

    Wolf Pack defense causes midseason slump

  • Loyola finishes regular season among the bottom of the barrel

    Baseball

    Loyola wins two over No. 14 team in the nation

  • Loyola finishes regular season among the bottom of the barrel

    Baseball

    Wounded Wolves: Loyola still winless in conference play

  • Loyola finishes regular season among the bottom of the barrel

    Baseball

    Wolf Pack earns two wins on the road

  • Loyola finishes regular season among the bottom of the barrel

    Baseball

    Baseball team drops sixth game in a row

  • Loyola finishes regular season among the bottom of the barrel

    Baseball

    Loyola drops home series versus Bethel

  • Loyola finishes regular season among the bottom of the barrel

    Baseball

    Running Wild: Loyola earns 35 total runs in series sweep

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Loyola finishes regular season among the bottom of the barrel