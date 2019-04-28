Psychology sophomore Brenden Taravella (10) throws a pitch from the mound at Segnette Field. Loyola lost their final series of the regular season to William Carey. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Loyola finishes regular season among the bottom of the barrel

In a season plagued with struggles against other Southern States Athletic Conference schools, Loyola’s baseball team suffered yet another sweep at the hands of a conference team to wrap up the regular season.

Out on the road, the Wolf Pack took on William Carey in a three-game series from April 26-27.

Game 1 ended in a 5-4 loss for Loyola and the Crusaders picked up another win on the day with a 7-1 victory. Loyola would go scoreless in Game 3, ending the season with a 10-0 loss.

The three losses marked the seventh time this season that Loyola would get swept by a conference opponent.

Business management sophomore Michael Toscano finished the season with the team’s highest batting average at .368 and business junior Brandon Wilson Jr. earned the team-best in assists with 123.

Overall, Loyola finished with 440 hits hits, the highest for the program since 2013.

The Wolf Pack sported a 21-33 overall record and a 3-24 conference record. They are the No. 9 seed in the conference and will not be competing in the conference championship tournament. Loyola sits just ahead of Stillman College, a team with a 13-30 overall record and that went 2-25 in the conference.