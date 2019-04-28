Loyola finishes regular season among the bottom of the barrel
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
In a season plagued with struggles against other Southern States Athletic Conference schools, Loyola’s baseball team suffered yet another sweep at the hands of a conference team to wrap up the regular season.
Out on the road, the Wolf Pack took on William Carey in a three-game series from April 26-27.
Game 1 ended in a 5-4 loss for Loyola and the Crusaders picked up another win on the day with a 7-1 victory. Loyola would go scoreless in Game 3, ending the season with a 10-0 loss.
The three losses marked the seventh time this season that Loyola would get swept by a conference opponent.
Business management sophomore Michael Toscano finished the season with the team’s highest batting average at .368 and business junior Brandon Wilson Jr. earned the team-best in assists with 123.
Overall, Loyola finished with 440 hits hits, the highest for the program since 2013.
The Wolf Pack sported a 21-33 overall record and a 3-24 conference record. They are the No. 9 seed in the conference and will not be competing in the conference championship tournament. Loyola sits just ahead of Stillman College, a team with a 13-30 overall record and that went 2-25 in the conference.
Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.