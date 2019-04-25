Tennis teams bring the heat in the first round of the conference championships

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Andres Fuentes
April 25, 2019
Tennis

Both the men’s and the women’s tennis teams are making a racket at the Southern States Athletics Conference Championship tournament.

On April 24, both teams dominated in the opening round, beating both of their opponents in order to head to the semifinals.

The No. 14 women’s team swept Blue Mountain College, 5-0, while the men’s team almost shutout Martin Methodist with their 5-1 victory.

On the women’s side, the dynamic duo of pre-med junior Nadja Ochsner and freshman Chandler Harmon won their match, 8-2. The pair is now 12-3 as a doubles pairing.

International business sophomore Manuela Alban and biology junior Miranda Cano also go 8-2 in their win and biology senior Koral Martinez and finance junior Arianna Pepper sent the team to singles play with a perfect record after their 8-4 win.

Pepper and biological sciences freshman Andrea Martinez would sink two singles win to secure the perfect victory for the Loyola squad.

On the men’s side, business sophomores Tiger Cheung and Joseph Short kept their duo opponents scoreless with an 8-0 win. Business analytics freshman Emilio Saenz and management junior Ernesto Telles won the team’s second duos match of the day, going 8-5.

The team would drop a doubles match but digital filmmaking freshman Samuel Marin kept the wining spirit going in his singles victory. Cheung and Short would notch a win each to propel the team into the semifinal round.

Both teams will face off against Middle Georgia State on April 25 starting at 8 A.M.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

