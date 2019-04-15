Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Four basketball players earn LSWA honors

Mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil was named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Third Team. Photo credit: Michael Bauer
Four basketball players earn LSWA honors

Mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil was named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Third Team. Photo credit: Michael Bauer

Andres Fuentes
April 15, 2019
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

After historic seasons for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, four athletes were awarded with Louisiana Sports Writers Association honors.

Mass communication freshmen Myles Burns and Zach Wrightsil were both named to the Third Team. International business junior Kaila Anthony was also named to the Third Team while psychology senior Megan Worry earned an honorable mention.

Burns won the conference Defensive Player of the Year award and Wrightsil picked up the Freshmen of the Year title this season. Both players also helped earned the men’s team’s first-ever Southern States Athletic Conference Championship and an appearance at the national tournament.

Anthony led her team in both scoring in steals while also being named to the conference First Team and the All-American Third Team. Worry was also named to the conference First Team this year and racked up an All-American honorable mention.

Both players were instrumental in capturing the women’s conference title this season and an appearance in the national tournament.

Gallery|4 Photos
Andres Fuentes
International business junior Kaila Anthony was named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Third Team.

