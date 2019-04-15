Women’s tennis takes down Mobile, men’s team falls short

Bio-chemistry sophomore Gabrielle Terranova put the Wolf Pack ahead for the win, marking the fourth victory this season over a ranked opponent. The men's team went scoreless in their match versus Mobile. Photo credit: Kyle Encar

To kick off spring break, the No. 18 Loyola women’s tennis team narrowly defeated the No. 11 University of Mobile Rams 5-4 on their home court.

The men’s team faced a shutout, as they fell to the No. 15 Rams, 5-0.

On the women’s side, Loyola picked up a pair of wins. International business sophomore Manuela Alban and biological sciences freshman Catherine Jordan picked up an 8-3 victory while freshman Chandler Harmon and pre-med junior Nadja Ochsner earned an 8-5 win.

Loyola’s lead would disappear heading into singles competition. The Rams reached ahead, going 4-2 after winning in three straight courts.

However, victories by Alban, Ochsner and a late win by bio-chemistry sophomore Gabrielle Terranova put the Wolf Pack ahead for the win, marking the fourth victory this season over a ranked opponent.

The men’s side was not as fortunate. Loyola would go winless the entire match against the nationally ranked opponent.

The Wolf Pack will host William Carey on April 15 at City Park.