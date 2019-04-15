Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Women’s tennis takes down Mobile, men’s team falls short

Bio-chemistry+sophomore+Gabrielle+Terranova+put+the+Wolf+Pack+ahead+for+the+win%2C+marking+the+fourth+victory+this+season+over+a+ranked+opponent.+The+men%27s+team+went+scoreless+in+their+match+versus+Mobile.+Photo+credit%3A+Kyle+Encar
Back to Article
Back to Article

Women’s tennis takes down Mobile, men’s team falls short

Bio-chemistry sophomore Gabrielle Terranova put the Wolf Pack ahead for the win, marking the fourth victory this season over a ranked opponent. The men's team went scoreless in their match versus Mobile. Photo credit: Kyle Encar

Bio-chemistry sophomore Gabrielle Terranova put the Wolf Pack ahead for the win, marking the fourth victory this season over a ranked opponent. The men's team went scoreless in their match versus Mobile. Photo credit: Kyle Encar

Bio-chemistry sophomore Gabrielle Terranova put the Wolf Pack ahead for the win, marking the fourth victory this season over a ranked opponent. The men's team went scoreless in their match versus Mobile. Photo credit: Kyle Encar

Bio-chemistry sophomore Gabrielle Terranova put the Wolf Pack ahead for the win, marking the fourth victory this season over a ranked opponent. The men's team went scoreless in their match versus Mobile. Photo credit: Kyle Encar

Andres Fuentes
April 15, 2019
Filed under Showcase, Sports, Tennis

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






To kick off spring break, the No. 18 Loyola women’s tennis team narrowly defeated the No. 11 University of Mobile Rams 5-4 on their home court.

The men’s team faced a shutout, as they fell to the No. 15 Rams, 5-0.

On the women’s side, Loyola picked up a pair of wins. International business sophomore Manuela Alban and biological sciences freshman Catherine Jordan picked up an 8-3 victory while freshman Chandler Harmon and pre-med junior Nadja Ochsner earned an 8-5 win.

Loyola’s lead would disappear heading into singles competition. The Rams reached ahead, going 4-2 after winning in three straight courts.

However, victories by Alban, Ochsner and a late win by bio-chemistry sophomore Gabrielle Terranova put the Wolf Pack ahead for the win, marking the fourth victory this season over a ranked opponent.

The men’s side was not as fortunate. Loyola would go winless the entire match against the nationally ranked opponent.

The Wolf Pack will host William Carey on April 15 at City Park.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Women’s tennis takes down Mobile, men’s team falls short

    Golf

    Loyola golf celebrates their first conference title

  • Women’s tennis takes down Mobile, men’s team falls short

    Multimedia

    Loyola athletes learn how to dine with the Wolf Pack

  • Women’s tennis takes down Mobile, men’s team falls short

    Sports

    Robyn Caire tells the life of a Loyola lifeguard

  • Administration

    Loyola announces Father Ted’s successor

  • Women’s tennis takes down Mobile, men’s team falls short

    Baseball

    Loyola endures bittersweet series with their first conference win of the year

  • Women’s tennis takes down Mobile, men’s team falls short

    News

    Loyola launches Women’s Leadership Academy

  • Women’s tennis takes down Mobile, men’s team falls short

    Politics

    Democrats prepare for 2020 election

  • Women’s tennis takes down Mobile, men’s team falls short

    Sports

    Fall and winter sports boast their smarts

  • Women’s tennis takes down Mobile, men’s team falls short

    Sports

    Loyola track and field set multiple records at the Spring Time Classic

  • Women’s tennis takes down Mobile, men’s team falls short

    Sports

    Chandler Harmon helps take down No. 9 LSUA

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Women’s tennis takes down Mobile, men’s team falls short