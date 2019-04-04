English department announces editing and publishing center
A center for editing and publishing is launching as a new resource for Loyola students, the university English department announced.
The aim of the center is to offer students a “space at Loyola to learn, engage and create.”
The center, which will be located in Bobet 100, will present a series of inaugural events to introduce students to the resources available. The next of these events will be a seminar on March 4 during the window discussing how to get editing and publishing internships.
March 5 Dr. Lauren Coats from the LSU English department will discuss digital publishing, and on March 6 the center will present a bookbinding workshop for students.
