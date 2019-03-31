Opinion: Pi Kapps brought art to the community

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With an emphasis on creativity, individuality and community, Loyola’s chapter of Pi Kappa Phi partnered with the George Rodrigue Foundation for the Arts to create the new member class’ project a reality.

The project’s main focus was to bring creative expression and academic development to students at St. George’s Episcopal Elementary School.

Over the course of the two-day project, the brothers of Pi Kappa Phi visited the local school and met with a cheerful third grade art class. The sponsorship of the foundation provided the materials that were crucial to executing the philanthropic initiatives of the fraternity.

Through the foundation’s children’s book, “Why Is Blue Dog Blue?”, the brothers brought to life the values both the organizations, and created an opportunity to give back to the community.

This initiative was guided and inspired by the city’s iconic “Blue Dog” art legacy. The foundation and Pi Kapp’s initiative provided a space for young students to develop their critical thinking by connecting the presentation of the Foundation’s values and artistic inspirations of New Orleans famous “Blue Dog” art.

The children had a memorable experience of being able to artistically express themselves with no limitations on what they could create.

This experience led us, the brothers of Pi Kappa Phi, to want to continue to live our fraternity’s philanthropic values but still go beyond the call of duty. Giving back to our community can be through small actions that may very well just be overlooked. Seeing the joy in children learning about a New Orleans icon and being inspired by a painting was undoubtedly an authentic and rewarding experience for our members. We hope to continue to live our fraternal and Jesuit values, and uphold the effort to give back to our community.