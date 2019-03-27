Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Wolf Pack golfers sweep Player of the Week awards

Business+senior+Philip+Nijoka+also+picked+up+an+individual+win+at+the+Wolf+Pack+Invitational%2C+adding+to+his+medal+collection.+He+shot+73+in+the+first+round+and+67+in+the+second+round%2C+earning+his+first+ever+weekly+conference+award.+Photo+credit%3A+Loyola+New+Orleans+Athletics
Back to Article
Back to Article

Wolf Pack golfers sweep Player of the Week awards

Business senior Philip Nijoka also picked up an individual win at the Wolf Pack Invitational, adding to his medal collection. He shot 73 in the first round and 67 in the second round, earning his first ever weekly conference award. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Business senior Philip Nijoka also picked up an individual win at the Wolf Pack Invitational, adding to his medal collection. He shot 73 in the first round and 67 in the second round, earning his first ever weekly conference award. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Business senior Philip Nijoka also picked up an individual win at the Wolf Pack Invitational, adding to his medal collection. He shot 73 in the first round and 67 in the second round, earning his first ever weekly conference award. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Business senior Philip Nijoka also picked up an individual win at the Wolf Pack Invitational, adding to his medal collection. He shot 73 in the first round and 67 in the second round, earning his first ever weekly conference award. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Andres Fuentes
March 26, 2019
Filed under Golf, Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Both the men’s and women’s golf teams feature athletes honored with the Southern States Athletic Conference Player of the Week award.

Business senior Daria Delfino picked up her second award of the season and business senior Philip Nijoka was the second male athlete to win the award for Loyola this year.

Delfino earned the award after her performance at the Wolf Pack Invitational. The senior scored a 151 to win her fourth individual crown. She was honored with the same award on October 30, 2019.

Nijoka also picked up an individual win at the Wolf Pack Invitational, adding to his medal collection. He shot 73 in the first round and 67 in the second round, earning his first ever weekly conference award.

As a whole, the women’s team is ranked No. 8 in the country according to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Coaches’ poll and the men’s team is ranked No. 24.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Wolf Pack golfers sweep Player of the Week awards

    Golf

    Ashley Rogers wins her first golf tournament

  • Wolf Pack golfers sweep Player of the Week awards

    Golf

    Golf teams take top crowns at Wolf Pack Invitational

  • Wolf Pack golfers sweep Player of the Week awards

    Golf

    Golf teams start spring season strong

  • Wolf Pack golfers sweep Player of the Week awards

    Golf

    Men’s golf finish sixth in Battle on the Bayou

  • Wolf Pack golfers sweep Player of the Week awards

    Golf

    Women’s golf finished in third at Carey Collegiate Fall Classic

  • Wolf Pack golfers sweep Player of the Week awards

    Golf

    Loyola sports experiences highs and lows in recent events

  • Wolf Pack golfers sweep Player of the Week awards

    Golf

    Loyola golf has historic outing at SCAD Atlanta Fall Invitational

  • Wolf Pack golfers sweep Player of the Week awards

    Golf

    Golf team adds three international players to roster

  • Wolf Pack golfers sweep Player of the Week awards

    Golf

    Philip Nijoka leads the Wolf Pack at the Desert Intercollegiate

  • Wolf Pack golfers sweep Player of the Week awards

    Golf

    Women’s golf finishes second in UNOH Invitational

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Wolf Pack golfers sweep Player of the Week awards