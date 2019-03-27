Wolf Pack golfers sweep Player of the Week awards

Business senior Philip Nijoka also picked up an individual win at the Wolf Pack Invitational, adding to his medal collection. He shot 73 in the first round and 67 in the second round, earning his first ever weekly conference award. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Both the men’s and women’s golf teams feature athletes honored with the Southern States Athletic Conference Player of the Week award.

Business senior Daria Delfino picked up her second award of the season and business senior Philip Nijoka was the second male athlete to win the award for Loyola this year.

Delfino earned the award after her performance at the Wolf Pack Invitational. The senior scored a 151 to win her fourth individual crown. She was honored with the same award on October 30, 2019.

Nijoka also picked up an individual win at the Wolf Pack Invitational, adding to his medal collection. He shot 73 in the first round and 67 in the second round, earning his first ever weekly conference award.

As a whole, the women’s team is ranked No. 8 in the country according to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Coaches’ poll and the men’s team is ranked No. 24.