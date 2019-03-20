Loyola Loyal Day aims to exceed $250,000 in gifts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Potential Loyola donors were encouraged not to give to the school today in an email sent out by Chris Wiseman, Vice President for Institutional Advancement.

Instead, Wiseman encouraged philanthropic participation in the fourth consecutive Loyola Loyal Day beginning at noon March 27 and ending noon March 28. The 24-hour crowd sourcing campaign aims to raise a total of $250,000 for the school from “alumni, donors, parents, faculty, staff, and friends of Loyola University,” the email said.

“Each year we’ve exceeded our goal, and each year we’ve pushed further (seeking the Magis!) as we look to find better ways to serve our students,” Wiseman said in the email.

According to the announcement, a group of trustees have committed to giving an additional $250,000 to the campaign if the original goal of $250,000 is met.

“If we’re successful on Loyola Loyal Day, we will push the Faith in the Future campaign past the $94,000,000 mark, towards our $100,000,000 goal,” Wiseman said in the email.

The Faculty and Staff Campaign will also be included in the Loyola Loyal Day this year, Wiseman said, as an initiative in recognizing faculty and staff loyalty to the university.

Loyola Loyal Day will begin next week on March 27 at noon and will last 24 hours.