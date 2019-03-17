Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Baseball team drops sixth game in a row

A+Loyola+baseball+player+warms+up+before+a+home+game+at+Segnette+Field.+Loyola+is+now+on+a+six-game+losing+streak.+Photo+credit%3A+Andres+Fuentes
Back to Article
Back to Article

Baseball team drops sixth game in a row

A Loyola baseball player warms up before a home game at Segnette Field. Loyola is now on a six-game losing streak. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

A Loyola baseball player warms up before a home game at Segnette Field. Loyola is now on a six-game losing streak. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

A Loyola baseball player warms up before a home game at Segnette Field. Loyola is now on a six-game losing streak. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

A Loyola baseball player warms up before a home game at Segnette Field. Loyola is now on a six-game losing streak. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
March 17, 2019
Filed under Baseball, Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Against conference-rival Brewton-Parker, Loyola’s baseball team suffered a second consecutive series sweep, losing three games at home.

Loyola lost Game 1 on March 15, 8-6. The Wolf Pack hosted a double-header on March 16, losing Game 2, 4-2, and Game 3, 1-0.

In Game 1 and 2, business management sophomore Michael Toscano found a stride despite the losses.

In Game 1, Toscano pitched eight innings with only a single hit, an earned run and four strikeouts. Toscano went into the batter’s box for Game 2, going 2-3 with a double as the designated hitter.

He now leads the team in both batting average and ERA, with a .455 performance as a batter and a 2.28 earned run average on the mound.

Business junior Wyatt Lankford also had a successful stint on the mound. Lankford threw in Game 2, pitching seven innings, allowing no earned runs and no walks while striking out three.

He now owns a 1.40 ERA across his 25.2 innings pitched at Segnette Field.

Loyola has an overall record of 11-15 and a conference record of 0-9.

The team will travel to Tougaloo in a doubleheader on March 19.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Baseball team drops sixth game in a row

    Baseball

    Loyola drops home series versus Bethel

  • Baseball team drops sixth game in a row

    Baseball

    Running Wild: Loyola earns 35 total runs in series sweep

  • Baseball team drops sixth game in a row

    Baseball

    Loyola baseball wins three-straight to open the 2019 season

  • Baseball team drops sixth game in a row

    Baseball

    Baseball team looks to improve with young team

  • Baseball team drops sixth game in a row

    Baseball

    Seiter shows devotion on and off the field

  • Baseball team drops sixth game in a row

    Baseball

    Joseph Kuchler looks to step off the mound and into the future

  • Baseball team drops sixth game in a row

    Baseball

    Wolf Pack seniors win big in final series at home

  • Baseball team drops sixth game in a row

    Baseball

    Baseball takes a win versus No. 11 William Carey

  • Baseball team drops sixth game in a row

    Baseball

    Baseball players share a bond on the diamond

  • Baseball team drops sixth game in a row

    Baseball

    Baseball earns big win over Brewton-Parker

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Baseball team drops sixth game in a row