Baseball team drops sixth game in a row
Against conference-rival Brewton-Parker, Loyola’s baseball team suffered a second consecutive series sweep, losing three games at home.
Loyola lost Game 1 on March 15, 8-6. The Wolf Pack hosted a double-header on March 16, losing Game 2, 4-2, and Game 3, 1-0.
In Game 1 and 2, business management sophomore Michael Toscano found a stride despite the losses.
In Game 1, Toscano pitched eight innings with only a single hit, an earned run and four strikeouts. Toscano went into the batter’s box for Game 2, going 2-3 with a double as the designated hitter.
He now leads the team in both batting average and ERA, with a .455 performance as a batter and a 2.28 earned run average on the mound.
Business junior Wyatt Lankford also had a successful stint on the mound. Lankford threw in Game 2, pitching seven innings, allowing no earned runs and no walks while striking out three.
He now owns a 1.40 ERA across his 25.2 innings pitched at Segnette Field.
Loyola has an overall record of 11-15 and a conference record of 0-9.
The team will travel to Tougaloo in a doubleheader on March 19.
