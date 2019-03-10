Dance team finishes 12th on national stage

Loyola's competitive dance team performs during a timeout at a home game on Feb. 14, 2019. The dance team placed 12th at the national meet. Photo credit: Jacob Meyer

In back-to-back years, Loyola’s dance team capped a conference championship and finished their season off with a shot at nationals.

This year, Loyola was the only Southern States Athletic school to feature a dance team on the national stage, placing 12th overall with a score of 57.25.

Last year, the Wolf Pack placed a spot higher in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Championship with an 11th place finish and a score of 70.68.