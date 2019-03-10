Dance team finishes 12th on national stage
March 9, 2019
Filed under Cheer and Dance, Showcase, Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
In back-to-back years, Loyola’s dance team capped a conference championship and finished their season off with a shot at nationals.
This year, Loyola was the only Southern States Athletic school to feature a dance team on the national stage, placing 12th overall with a score of 57.25.
Last year, the Wolf Pack placed a spot higher in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Championship with an 11th place finish and a score of 70.68.
Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.