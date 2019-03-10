Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Dance team finishes 12th on national stage


Dance team finishes 12th on national stage

Loyola's competitive dance team performs during a timeout at a home game on Feb. 14, 2019. The dance team placed 12th at the national meet. Photo credit: Jacob Meyer

Andres Fuentes
March 9, 2019
Filed under Cheer and Dance, Showcase, Sports

In back-to-back years, Loyola’s dance team capped a conference championship and finished their season off with a shot at nationals.

This year, Loyola was the only Southern States Athletic school to feature a dance team on the national stage, placing 12th overall with a score of 57.25.

Last year, the Wolf Pack placed a spot higher in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Championship with an 11th place finish and a score of 70.68.

 

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Dance team finishes 12th on national stage