Loyola's cheer team performs their routine at the Southern States Athletics Conference Championship in The Den. The cheer team placed third at the regional meet and the dance team placed fourth. Photo credit: Ariel Landry

Coming fresh off of their conference tournament, both Loyola’s cheer and dance teams looked to continue their streak of success at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Regional Championships on Feb. 22 in Fremont, Nebraska.

Loyola’s cheer team placed a program-best third place in the championship while the dance team took the fourth spot for the second consecutive year.

In the morning preliminary rounds, the cheer team finished with a score of 68.10 and the dance squad got a score of 72.58

Loyola’s dance team won a bid to perform at the national meet for the second year in a row. The dance team will be the only Southern States Athletic Conference team advancing to the national stage.

The team will look to improve on last year’s placement as they earned the 11th spot on the national stage. Loyola will compete March 8-9 in Davenport, Iowa.