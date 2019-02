Loyola students browse the gift shop section of Studio BE. Studio BE sells many items ranging from t-shirts to customized spray cans. Photo credit: Shamaria Bell

A couple of blocks away from where Mardi Gras parades were rolling, a group of Loyola students went to Studio BE.

The visit was a part of Loyola’s Get to NOLA Excursion with this one being the first of the spring semester, according to Coordinator of Campus Recreation & Commuter Engagement Maddi Borison.

“Get to NOLA are outdoor excursions for students to get to know NOLA,” Borison said. “Past Get to NOLAs included a minor-league baseball game and a kayaking trip.”

For this excursion, New Orleans culture and the importance of Black History Month were combined.

Students visited the “Ephemeral Eternal” exhibit of Brandan “B-mike” Odums’ Studio BE. Odums is a local artist who tackles the issues of lack of opportunity in sports, police brutality, Hurricane Katrina and the image of black historical figures through the use of spray painting.