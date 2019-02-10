Tennis teams drop matches versus UNO
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Versus their cross-city rivals, both the men’s and the women’s tennis teams faced up against the University of New Orleans but dropped both contests.
The Privateers won over the Wolf Pack men’s team, 6-1, the women’s team, 7-0.
For the men’s side, Loyola was not able to earn a win in the doubles matches. The team would get their only victory in the singles matches with digital filmmaking freshman Samuel Marin earning a 6-4 victory.
The women’s team saw similar results as they were swept in doubles play and singles matchups against the NCAA-DI program.
The tennis team will stay in New Orleans for a matchup versus Xavier University on Feb. 10.
Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.