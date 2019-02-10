Tennis teams drop matches versus UNO

The team would get their only victory in the singles matches with digital filmmaking freshman Samuel Marin earning a 6-4 victory. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

The team would get their only victory in the singles matches with digital filmmaking freshman Samuel Marin earning a 6-4 victory. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

The team would get their only victory in the singles matches with digital filmmaking freshman Samuel Marin earning a 6-4 victory. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Versus their cross-city rivals, both the men’s and the women’s tennis teams faced up against the University of New Orleans but dropped both contests.

The Privateers won over the Wolf Pack men’s team, 6-1, the women’s team, 7-0.

For the men’s side, Loyola was not able to earn a win in the doubles matches. The team would get their only victory in the singles matches with digital filmmaking freshman Samuel Marin earning a 6-4 victory.

The women’s team saw similar results as they were swept in doubles play and singles matchups against the NCAA-DI program.

The tennis team will stay in New Orleans for a matchup versus Xavier University on Feb. 10.