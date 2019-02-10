Presley Wascom and Megan Worry help secure Loyola’s 9th consecutive win

Mathematics sophomore Presley scored a career-best in both points and three-pointers. She scored 22 points with six three balls to go along with two rebounds, two assists and a steal while coming off the bench. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

The Loyola women’s basketball team racked up a win versus Middle Georgia State, marking their 20th victory of the year and the sixth consecutive year that head coach Kellie Kennedy has reached the milestone.

The 82-70 victory also improved the team’s win streak to nine games in a row, stemming back to their victory over Blue Mountain College on Jan. 12.

Mathematics sophomore Presley Wascom and psychology senior Megan Worry were the stars of the game for Loyola.

Wascom scored a career-best in both points and three-pointers. She scored 22 points with six three balls to go along with two rebounds, two assists and a steal while coming off the bench.

Worry added to both sides of the ball, bringing in 18 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. She now leads the conference with 11 total double-doubles and her blocks now tie her with Meghan Temple for most blocks in a season with 49.

Loyola now has a record of 20-5 and a 14-2 conference record.

The team will hit the road again to face William Carey on Feb. 11.