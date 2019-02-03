A Loyola women's swimmer warms up before a swim meet at Loyola. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Both swim teams finish in third at Mid-South Conference Championships

The Loyola swim teams finished up the Mid-South Conference Championship with 13 swimmers winning conference awards and Head Coach Thomas Natal winning the Coach of the Year award for the second year in a row.

Both teams landed in the No. 3 spot in the championship tournament.

Two women swimmers made the second All-Conference team this year. International business sophomore Andrea Van Den Berg after finishing second in the 1650-yard Freestyle and public relations junior Paige Carter for her finish in the 400-yard IM.

Business senior Nina Mantich was named to the Champions of Character Team after a third-place finish in the 200 backstroke.

Mantich joins sociology sophomore Natalie Grandle, journalism sophomore Madeline Raue, business sophomore Elizabeth Skinner and mathematics sophomore Katharine Szum on the All-Academic team.

On the men’s side, biology junior John Tarpey was named to the Champions of Character Team after placing seventh in the 200-yard backstroke.

Tarpey joins Parker Elliot, English sophomore Jack Jackson, business junior Warren Massimini, biology junior Nicholas Milosch and biochemistry sophomore Samuel Vasquez on the All-Academic team.