Both swim teams finish in third at Mid-South Conference Championships

A Loyola women's swimmer warms up before a swim meet at Loyola. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
February 2, 2019
Filed under Showcase, Sports

The Loyola swim teams finished up the Mid-South Conference Championship with 13 swimmers winning conference awards and Head Coach Thomas Natal winning the Coach of the Year award for the second year in a row.

Both teams landed in the No. 3 spot in the championship tournament.

Two women swimmers made the second All-Conference team this year. International business sophomore Andrea Van Den Berg after finishing second in the 1650-yard Freestyle and public relations junior Paige Carter for her finish in the 400-yard IM.

Business senior Nina Mantich was named to the Champions of Character Team after a third-place finish in the 200 backstroke.

Mantich joins sociology sophomore Natalie Grandle, journalism sophomore Madeline Raue, business sophomore Elizabeth Skinner and mathematics sophomore Katharine Szum on the All-Academic team.

On the men’s side, biology junior John Tarpey was named to the Champions of Character Team after placing seventh in the 200-yard backstroke.

Tarpey joins Parker Elliot, English sophomore Jack Jackson, business junior Warren Massimini, biology junior Nicholas Milosch and biochemistry sophomore Samuel Vasquez on the All-Academic team.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

