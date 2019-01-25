Bench players play big in win versus Florida College
January 25, 2019
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Biology senior An’Jolique Woodson led the squad off the bench as the Loyola’s women’s basketball team racks up a 60-44 win over Florida College.
Loyola’s bench players were the star of the game, scoring 31 points in total. Woodson led the bench players with 10 points, six rebounds, and a single block, steal and assist.
Psychology senior Megan Worry recorded her 40th block this season, making her No. 9 in block in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
International business junior Kaila Anthony dropped a team-high 15 points. She also finished the game with five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Loyola team is now on a four-game win streak with a 15-5 record and a 9-2 Southern States Athletics Conference record.
Up next, the team will stay home for the Hall of Fame game versus Brewton-Parker on Jan. 26.
Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.