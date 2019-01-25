Bench players play big in win versus Florida College

Biology senior An'Jolique Woodson led the squad off the bench as the Loyola's women's basketball team racks up a 60-44 win over Florida College. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Biology senior An’Jolique Woodson led the squad off the bench as the Loyola’s women’s basketball team racks up a 60-44 win over Florida College.

Loyola’s bench players were the star of the game, scoring 31 points in total. Woodson led the bench players with 10 points, six rebounds, and a single block, steal and assist.

Psychology senior Megan Worry recorded her 40th block this season, making her No. 9 in block in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

International business junior Kaila Anthony dropped a team-high 15 points. She also finished the game with five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The Loyola team is now on a four-game win streak with a 15-5 record and a 9-2 Southern States Athletics Conference record.

Up next, the team will stay home for the Hall of Fame game versus Brewton-Parker on Jan. 26.