Men’s team wins in 63-point comeback

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

After a gritty first half, the Loyola men’s men’s basketball team was losing by double-digits to Florida College. However, their offense flourished in the second half, as Loyola racked up the win off of a late-game offensive drive.

The Florida College Falcons lead by 15 points after the half-time break, but the Wolf Pack were able to make a strong second-half come back to ultimately win, 96-89, on Jan. 24 at The Den.

Florida College scored first and were looking tough to beat for most of the first half, shooting 49 percent en route to a 48-33 halftime lead, holding Loyola to just 32 percent from the field.

Loyola picked up speed a series of dunks, put-backs and steals with the help of the freshman duo mass communication freshman Myles Burns and mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil. The two scored 63 combined points in the second half, the most made by the Wolf Pack in a single half this year.

The Wolf Pack assumed the lead 64-62 as Wrightsil grabbed a steal, keeping the teams neck-and-neck for the win.

The game tied for the ninth time with five minutes remaining. Burns made a slam dunk with the help of computer science senior Tre’Von Jasmine. Finance senior Ethan Turner also contributed with three huge makes from long range making Loyola lead 84-78.

The Wolf Pack held a three-point advantage for much from then on, winning the game making 10 out of 11 foul shots.

Most notably, Burns recorded his seventh double-double of the year with 25 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Wrightsil set a new personal record with 34 points in a game, eight rebounds, a block and two steals. Turner had five three-pointers and two steals, making it his personal best for steals this season.

The next game is at 4 p.m. against Brewton-Parker for the Wolf Pack Hall of Fame Game on Jan. 26. The inductees will be honored at halftime of the game.