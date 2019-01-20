Track and field teams set program records at Samford Invite

Senior Taylor Hagins kicked off Loyola's hot start by setting a program-best record in the weight throw with a toss of 13.24 meters. She missed tying the school record in the shot put by .01, with a throw of 10.87 meters. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

The Wolf Pack track and field teams held up in their first indoor meet of the year, sporting big performances at the Samford Invitational.

Environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey and psychology sophomore Hayden Ricca shot for program-bests in distance running. Ramsey placed seventh in the 3000-meter run with a Loyola-best 9:07.70. Ricca finished close behind with an eighth-place finish with a time of 9:08.71.

Popular and commercial music junior Tristin Sanders toppled the previous record in the 800-meter run by a second. She finished with a time of 2:27.60.

Up next, the Wolf Pack will travel to Lake Charles, Louisiana for the McNeese Indoor II on Jan. 25.