Loyola athletic legends will cement their legacy in the Hall of Fame
The 2019 Inductee Class for Loyola’s Athletic Hall of Fame will take place on Jan. 26.
Amy Danielson, Garkeiva Council, Gina Gill and the 1994-95 Men’s Basketball Team will be honored during the half time of both the Women’s basketball game at 2:00 p.m. and the Men’s Basketball game at 4:00 p.m.
Both teams will be facing off against Brewton-Parker in The Den at the University Sports Complex, the same place that the inductees once played.
On top of that, an Induction Ceremony will be held in the St. Charles Room from 5:45 to 7:00 p.m. where these Loyola legends will be celebrated for their achievements in Loyola athletics.
