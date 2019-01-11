A photo of Loyola University New Orleans' 1995 men's basketball team. The team as well as Amy Danielson, Garkeiva Council, Gina Gill will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Photo credit: Loyola University New Orleans

A photo of Loyola University New Orleans' 1995 men's basketball team. The team as well as Amy Danielson, Garkeiva Council, Gina Gill will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Photo credit: Loyola University New Orleans

A photo of Loyola University New Orleans' 1995 men's basketball team. The team as well as Amy Danielson, Garkeiva Council, Gina Gill will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Photo credit: Loyola University New Orleans

Loyola athletic legends will cement their legacy in the Hall of Fame

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The 2019 Inductee Class for Loyola’s Athletic Hall of Fame will take place on Jan. 26.

Amy Danielson, Garkeiva Council, Gina Gill and the 1994-95 Men’s Basketball Team will be honored during the half time of both the Women’s basketball game at 2:00 p.m. and the Men’s Basketball game at 4:00 p.m.

Both teams will be facing off against Brewton-Parker in The Den at the University Sports Complex, the same place that the inductees once played.

On top of that, an Induction Ceremony will be held in the St. Charles Room from 5:45 to 7:00 p.m. where these Loyola legends will be celebrated for their achievements in Loyola athletics.