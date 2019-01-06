Mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil nearly recorded a quadruple-double versus the Rams. The starting freshman had a box score of 16 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, eight steals and four blocks. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Wrightsil and LaForge help lead Loyola to victory

Loyola’s standout freshman has another notable night, as the Wolf Pack defeated the University of Mobile, 87-79 on Jan. 5.

Mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil nearly recorded a quadruple-double versus the Rams. The starting freshman had a box score of 16 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, eight steals and four blocks.

Wrightsil now owns 28 steals in the season, placing him second in overall steals in the Southern States Athletic Conference.

Business junior Trey LaForge led the way in scoring off the bench. He finished with a team-high 19 points while also recording three rebounds and a single assist.

Finance senior Ethan Turner racked up a career-best five assists while also scoring eight points.

Loyola now owns an 8-5 overall record and a 3-3 conference record.

The team will hit the road to face Bethel University on Jan. 10.