Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Wrightsil and LaForge help lead Loyola to victory

Mass+communication+freshman+Zach+Wrightsil+nearly+recorded+a+quadruple-double+versus+the+Rams.+The+starting+freshman+had+a+box+score+of+16+points%2C+11+rebounds%2C+eight+assists%2C+eight+steals+and+four+blocks.+Photo+credit%3A+Loyola+New+Orleans+Athletics
Back to Article
Back to Article

Wrightsil and LaForge help lead Loyola to victory

Mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil nearly recorded a quadruple-double versus the Rams. The starting freshman had a box score of 16 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, eight steals and four blocks. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil nearly recorded a quadruple-double versus the Rams. The starting freshman had a box score of 16 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, eight steals and four blocks. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil nearly recorded a quadruple-double versus the Rams. The starting freshman had a box score of 16 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, eight steals and four blocks. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil nearly recorded a quadruple-double versus the Rams. The starting freshman had a box score of 16 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, eight steals and four blocks. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Andres Fuentes
January 6, 2019
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Loyola’s standout freshman has another notable night, as the Wolf Pack defeated the University of Mobile, 87-79 on Jan. 5.

Mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil nearly recorded a quadruple-double versus the Rams. The starting freshman had a box score of 16 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, eight steals and four blocks.

Wrightsil now owns 28 steals in the season, placing him second in overall steals in the Southern States Athletic Conference.

Business junior Trey LaForge led the way in scoring off the bench. He finished with a team-high 19 points while also recording three rebounds and a single assist.

Finance senior Ethan Turner racked up a career-best five assists while also scoring eight points.

Loyola now owns an 8-5 overall record and a 3-3 conference record.

The team will hit the road to face Bethel University on Jan. 10.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Wrightsil and LaForge help lead Loyola to victory

    Basketball

    Megan Worry has career night in Wolf Pack win over Mobile

  • Wrightsil and LaForge help lead Loyola to victory

    Basketball

    Men’s basketball team nearly wins over Stillman College

  • Wrightsil and LaForge help lead Loyola to victory

    Basketball

    New year, same team: Wolf Pack improves win-streak to six

  • Wrightsil and LaForge help lead Loyola to victory

    Basketball

    Wrightsil wraps up Spring Hill on the road

  • Wrightsil and LaForge help lead Loyola to victory

    Basketball

    Wascom finishes with career best in team’s fifth-straight win

  • Wrightsil and LaForge help lead Loyola to victory

    Basketball

    Loyola loses late in OT to Middle Georgia State

  • Wrightsil and LaForge help lead Loyola to victory

    Basketball

    Franckiewicz and Worry lead Loyola to fourth win in a row

  • Wrightsil and LaForge help lead Loyola to victory

    Basketball

    Wolf Pack teams defeat Faulkner at home

  • Wrightsil and LaForge help lead Loyola to victory

    Basketball

    Loyola knocks Dillard out The Den

  • Wrightsil and LaForge help lead Loyola to victory

    Basketball

    Kaila Anthony fills in as point guard

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Wrightsil and LaForge help lead Loyola to victory