Megan Worry has career night in Wolf Pack win over Mobile

Psychology senior Megan Worry (23) had a career night, leading the team in points, rebounds and assists. She finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Psychology senior Megan Worry (23) had a career night, leading the team in points, rebounds and assists. She finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Psychology senior Megan Worry (23) had a career night, leading the team in points, rebounds and assists. She finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

It was down to the last play of the game for Loyola’s women’s basketball team, but after a late-game effort from their star forward, the Wolf Pack clawed their way to victory versus the University of Mobile, 55-53.

On Jan. 5, Loyola hosted their conference rivals at The Den. Loyola looked to improve on their win-streak and their conference standings with a win at home. The offense was flowing early on for both teams as Loyola finished the first half with 21 points and the Ram followed close behind with 20.

The score would be neck-and-neck in the second half, leaving the fate of the game in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Freshman Kennedy Hansberry made a bucket with 1:44 left in the game, giving Loyola a one-point lead. Mobile was quick to answer back with a bucket of their own but psychology senior Megan Worry launched a corner three, improving the score to 55-53.

With seconds left on the game clock, the Rams went deep for a late possession. Mobile opted for a game-tying layup, but Worry rejected the shot, securing the team’s seventh victory in a row.

Worry had a career night, leading the team in points, rebounds and assists. She finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. She also racked up five blocks.

Worry tied a career-high in blocks while also setting a career-best in assists. Her double-double in the game marks the seventh time this season she has reached the milestone in a game and she now has a total of 551 career-rebounds, moving her up the list to ninth on Loyola’s all-time rebounding list.

Accounting junior Paige Franckiewicz also racked up 12 points. She finished the game with three rebounds and two blocked shots.

The Wolf Pack team has not lost a game since Dec. 1, giving them an overall record of 11-4 and a conference record of 5-1.

Loyola will hit the road to face Bethel University on Jan. 10.