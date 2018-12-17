Franckiewicz and Worry lead Loyola to fourth win in a row

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

It’s the time of year where conference rivals clash to gain momentum and bragging rights over each other. However, since 2014 when they joined the Southern States Athletic Conference, Middle Georgia State University has yet to defeat Loyola University New Orleans’ women’s basketball team.

On Dec. 16 in The Den, after an 88-76 victory, the Wolf Pack team retained their perfect 8-0 record over the Knights and continued their four-game winning streak.

The Loyola starters combined for 67 points, 14 assists and 22 rebounds. However, accounting junior Paige Franckiewicz dominated on the offensive side of the ball and psychology senior Megan Worry took the reins of her team’s defense.

Franckiewicz led Loyola with 24 points, marking the highest scoring outing for her this season and the most points scored since November 5, 2016 when she scored 32 in her first game at Loyola. Franckiewicz shot 9-15 field goals, six of which were made three-pointers. She also had five rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal to add to her stat sheet.

Worry also had an impressive game with her defensive effort. Worry racked up five blocked shots in the game, marking a new career high. She also took home six rebounds and dished out four assists.

Mathematics sophomore Presley Wascom also shot her a career-best 17 points against the Knights while biology senior An’Jolique Woodson took home a team-high eight rebounds.

Before heading off for the holidays, the Wolf Pack will take on the University of the Virgin Islands on December 17 at 2 p.m.