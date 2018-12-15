Wolf Pack teams defeat Faulkner at home

Business sophomore Terry Smith Jr. (34) drives to the basket off of a fast break. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

After a week of late studying and final exams, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams took out their frustration against conference opponent Faulkner University on Dec. 14.

The men’s team took on the No. 7 Eagles team and ruined their undefeated record with a 99-87 victory.

The women’s team continued with their winning streak, improving it to three games after beating the Eagles 62-51.

For the men’s side, Mass communication freshman Zach Wrightsil lead the way with his second double-double of his career. Wrightsil led the team with 22 points and 10 assists while also racking up seven rebounds.

Cameron Dumas was also hot with his own 17 points, five of which were beyond the arc. Dumas now leads Loyola with 23 made three-pointers on the season.

The men’s team now sports a 6-3 overall record and remains perfect at home with a 5-0 record. The win over Faulkner improves their Southern States Athletic Conference record to 2-1.

On the women’s side, international business junior Kaila Anthony was the highlight. Anthony led the team with 15 points and seven rebounds. She also racked up two blocks, moving her to ninth-place on for most career blocks at Loyola.

Psychology senior Megan Worry recorded her sixth double-double on the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds on the game.

With the win, the women’s team improve their record over Faulkner University to 13-4, dating back to 2011.

Overall, the team now has a 7-4 record and a 2-1 conference record.

Up next, both Wolf Pack teams will host Middle Georgia State Universty on Dec. 16 starting at 2 p.m.