Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

BREAKING: SGA Chief-of-Staff Resigns

Back to Article
Back to Article

BREAKING: SGA Chief-of-Staff Resigns

Riley Katz
December 12, 2018
Filed under News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student Government Association’s Chief-of-Staff Fallon Chiasson resigned yesterday.

In an interview, Chiasson said the current working environment and atmosphere in SGA prevented her from doing her job effectively.

“I didn’t feel proud to be part of the organization anymore,” Chiasson said. “The leadership style of that organization is autocratic, and I don’t thrive in that environment.”

According to Chiasson, the interview process has already begun, and the replacement will be chosen solely by the current SGA president Sierra Ambrose. The end of the fall semester is the best time for this to happen, as it gives SGA time to interview and hire a replacement, Chiasson said.

“My role as chief-of-staff gave me some of the best experiences of my life,” she said. “The connections I made with incoming students during the fall council made me feel fulfilled, and deciding to resign was a difficult decision.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Riley Katz, Editor In Chief

Riley Katz is a mass communication senior at Loyola. After he graduates he plans to find a career in writing about technology and consumer electronics.
contact: [email protected]

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • BREAKING: SGA Chief-of-Staff Resigns

    News

    BREAKING: Loyola hires new Senior VP for Enrollment and Student Affairs

  • BREAKING: SGA Chief-of-Staff Resigns

    Academic

    BREAKING: Loyola put under financial probation for fiscal year 2019

  • BREAKING: SGA Chief-of-Staff Resigns

    News

    Loyola student organization raises AIDS awareness

  • BREAKING: SGA Chief-of-Staff Resigns

    News

    Lemon Pepper hopes to add flavor to post-grad life for students of color

  • BREAKING: SGA Chief-of-Staff Resigns

    Christianity

    Eight former Loyola priests named in Jesuit sex abuse list

  • BREAKING: SGA Chief-of-Staff Resigns

    Academic

    Music therapy makes their voices heard

  • BREAKING: SGA Chief-of-Staff Resigns

    News

    LUPD to provide vehicle safety checks before Christmas Break

  • BREAKING: SGA Chief-of-Staff Resigns

    News

    Students celebrate the start of Advent and Hanukkah

  • BREAKING: SGA Chief-of-Staff Resigns

    News

    Danna Center water cutting off on Dec. 17

  • Academic

    Loyola to receive financial monitoring decision Dec. 11

Navigate Right
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
BREAKING: SGA Chief-of-Staff Resigns