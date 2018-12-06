Kaila Anthony fills in as point guard

International business sophomore Kaila Anthony (11) looking to send off the inbound pass versus Martin Methodist Feb. 8 2018. Anthony has played this season in a different role. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

International business sophomore Kaila Anthony (11) looking to send off the inbound pass versus Martin Methodist Feb. 8 2018. Anthony has played this season in a different role. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

International business sophomore Kaila Anthony (11) looking to send off the inbound pass versus Martin Methodist Feb. 8 2018. Anthony has played this season in a different role. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

It was a busy night as the women’s basketball team stomped cross-city rival Southern University at New Orleans by nearly double their opponent’s score at 85-48.

The highly-offensive contest featured Kaila Anthony, international business junior, who notched 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and a single steal. As the team’s starting point guard, Anthony has found her rhythm, despite handling a new role on this year’s team.

This year, Anthony is starting her third season with the team, but her first as the squad’s starting point maker.

After playing her freshman and sophomore seasons as a small forward and shooting guard, Anthony is moving to the one-spot out of necessity following the graduation of stars Zoie Miller and Di’Mond Jackson and an injury to junior transfer student Alex Kohler.

Following Kohler’s injury, the team was left with Anthony taking the reins along with freshman Kennedy Hansberry at point guard. Despite taking the large role of leading the team’s offense, Anthony felt comfortable with the position change.

“It wasn’t necessarily an announcement or anything like that,” Anthony said. “Me being more experienced right now is the reason I’m at point guard. I think the way we run our offense, it doesn’t really put me in a difficult position or make me feel uncomfortable. Everyone’s gonna touch the ball at some point so it doesn’t really matter.”

The role felt natural to her as she earned point guard experience during practice scrimmages and switching position is something she has done before.

The Loyola squad prides itself on running plays geared towards baskets and teammates find that Anthony can keep up with the tempo.

“(With) most of our offensive sets, really anybody can run the point,” said psychology senior Megan Worry. “Kaila has really stepped up.”

The numbers back up that statement, as Anthony is averaging more than twice as many assists this season than last season. She is dishing out 3.38 assists per game as compared to 1.55 last season. Her scoring has also increased from 10.48 points per game last year to 14.75 points per game this year. She leads the team in both categories.

However, Kohler is expected to return from injury soon, so if all goes well for the Wolf Pack, Anthony will soon return to her old position, which doesn’t faze the versatile athlete.

“Another switch I’m sure will happen sooner or later,” Anthony said.