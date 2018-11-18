Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Gallery: Loyola celebrates its 17th president

President Tania Tetlow walks into Holy Name of Jesus church dressed in academic regalia. Photo credit: Angelo Imbraguglio

Andres Fuentes
November 18, 2018
Students, faculty, staff and community leaders around New Orleans were invited to witness President Tania Tetlow's inauguration on Nov. 16 2018. Photo credit: Sidney Ovrom

After days of anticipation, Loyola filed into the Holy Name of Jesus church to witness their 17th president take the helm of the university.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell; Tulane University President Michael A. Fitts, retired Xavier University Louisiana President Norman Francis, journalist Cokie Roberts, Archbishop of New Orleans the Rev. Gregory M. Aymond, and Loyola students and faculty were all witnesses to President Tania Tetlow becoming the head of the school as the first layperson and woman in Loyola history.

 

Andres Fuentes, Editor in Chief

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

