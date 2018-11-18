Gallery: Loyola celebrates its 17th president
November 18, 2018
After days of anticipation, Loyola filed into the Holy Name of Jesus church to witness their 17th president take the helm of the university.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell; Tulane University President Michael A. Fitts, retired Xavier University Louisiana President Norman Francis, journalist Cokie Roberts, Archbishop of New Orleans the Rev. Gregory M. Aymond, and Loyola students and faculty were all witnesses to President Tania Tetlow becoming the head of the school as the first layperson and woman in Loyola history.
