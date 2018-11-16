Gallery: Wolf Pack celebrates inauguration week with Tetlow Fest
November 16, 2018
Filed under News, Photography, Showcase
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The University Programming Board hosted a festival fit for a president on Nov. 15.
The festival was dubbed, “Tetlow Fest” in honor of Loyola President Tania Tetlow and her inauguration week. The festival was geared to give students an active role in the inauguration week festivities.
Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.