Gallery: Wolf Pack celebrates inauguration week with Tetlow Fest

Students eating some of President Tetlow's favorite foods at the Tetlow Fest on Nov. 15 2018. Photo credit: Sidney Ovrom

Andres Fuentes
November 16, 2018
Members of the University Programming Board planned a "Tetlow Fest" to celebrate the inauguration of President Tetlow. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

 

 

The University Programming Board hosted a festival fit for a president on Nov. 15.

The festival was dubbed, “Tetlow Fest” in honor of Loyola President Tania Tetlow and her inauguration week. The festival was geared to give students an active role in the inauguration week festivities.

Andres Fuentes, Editor in Chief

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

Gallery: Wolf Pack celebrates inauguration week with Tetlow Fest