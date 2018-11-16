Gallery: Wolf Pack celebrates inauguration week with Tetlow Fest

Close Students eating some of President Tetlow's favorite foods at the Tetlow Fest on Nov. 15 2018. Photo credit: Sidney Ovrom Students eating some of President Tetlow's favorite foods at the Tetlow Fest on Nov. 15 2018. Photo credit: Sidney Ovrom





Filed under News, Photography, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Slideshow • 10 Photos Members of the University Programming Board planned a "Tetlow Fest" to celebrate the inauguration of President Tetlow. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana Close The University Programming Board hosted a festival fit for a president on Nov. 15. The festival was dubbed, “Tetlow Fest” in honor of Loyola President Tania Tetlow and her inauguration week. The festival was geared to give students an active role in the inauguration week festivities.