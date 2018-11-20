Sept. 14, 2001: Loyola students react to 9/11 attack

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This article was written by The Maroon staff on Sept. 14 2001

The scene was far from typical on Loyola’s campus Tuesday as students awoke to learn of the devastating acts of terror in New York City and Washington, D.C. The attacks may have taken place thousands of miles away, but their effects rippled across the shocked country. Simply looking around campus, one could see that things were not okay.

An awkward silence replaced the usual chatter and laughter of students trying to get to class on time. The Danna Center was crowded with people sitting on the floor and leaning against walls, eyes glued to the television, waiting to hear news of the latest updates on what is the worst attack on America since the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

There were tears; there were hugs; there was anger; but most of all there was shock.

“How can anyone do this?” said Erica Ciccarone, English writing sophomore.

Ciccarone, like many other Loyola students, has family in the eastern United States, particularly in the attacked areas. Her brother lives in New York City.

“My entire life could change today,” she said.

Students across campus called home to check on their relatives and friends. Others stayed tuned in to their televisions, waiting to hear what would happen next and to find out if the events really were finished.

“I woke up this morning, and the first thing I did was turn on the TV. Then I got on the Internet with my friend in New York, and she said, “It’s horrible up here. It’s chaos,” said Kristin Penaloza, international business sophomore. “Then she said, ‘Let’s pray,” and we prayed over Instant Messenger.”

Nya Smith, music education senior, said she heard about the attacks and immediately began to worry about her brother, who works on Wall Street.

“I didn’t know how close Wall Street was [to the World Trade Center]. I’d never been to New York. I was knocking on everyone’s door [in the New Residence Hall] trying to find out how close it was, saying ‘Someone answer the door. I know somebody’s in here.’ I knew someone was in the room, because I could hear the TV turned to the news,” Smith said.

Lauren White, psychology senior, was also shocked when she heard the news.

“I was in a state of disbelief. This doesn’t happen in America,” White said.

White has a childhood friend who worked in the World Trade Center. As of Wednesday evening, she had not heard from her.

“My friend Jennie was in the World Trade Center. I talked to her mom this afternoon. Everyone is just hoping and praying. We haven’t heard anything yet,” White said. “Not knowing is the worst part.”

Classes were unusually quiet as students tried to take in the day’s events. Several faculty members canceled classes or ended them early.

“I was supposed to have a test today, but thankfully my teacher cancelled it. There was no way I could concentrate with everything that has been going on,” said Jennifer Dickmann, elementary education senior.

Many students reacted to the situation with feelings of anger and helplessness.

“Part of me wants to seek revenge, but another part of me… it’s disgusting,” said Dale P. Burgess. English writing Sophomore.

Although the affected areas are so far away, several students here are doing what they can to help out the victims and their families.

Psychology senior Kyla Farmer waited almost seven hours to donate blood at the Blood Center.

“I went, because as soon as I heard, I was in complete shock, and the only thing I could do right away was donate blood,” Farmer said.

According to Mary Flynn, SGA president and finance senior, SGA, Alpha Delta Gamma fraternity, the Loyola University Sociology Student Organization and the Beggars fraternity will collect donations for the Red Cross in the University Ministry and SGA offices as well as in front of the Danna Center. They are asking each student to donate at least one dollar, Flynn said.

Almost everyone on Loyola’s campus is anxiously waiting to see how the United States will respond to the attacks.

Some think war is a likely option.

“I’m not really into war, but I think this is kinds of inevitable,” said Rick Malphrus, drama junior. “I mean, something like this doesn’t happen without repercussions. Personally, I don’t feel they should go to war, but I’m also pretty realistic about the situation.”

Most said they are confident that President Bush will handle the matter effectively.

“I think that if they do pinpoint who committed these acts, I believe that Bush is going to take action,” said Danielle Palmatier, psychology senior, “I don’t think he’s going to let terrorism exist in this country. To an extent, I agree with him. I don’t believe in war in general, but I don’t believe we should let people trample all over us.”

Nathan Gaudet, political science and history junior agrees.

“I think there should definitely be some kind of punishment for the perpetrators. I’m convinced our government will take the correct route and proper steps in resolving the situation. I definitely think there should be some type of retaliation,” Gaudet said.

Until then, the United States will continue to hold on.

“Now, all we can do is expect the worst, hope for the best, and pray for the victims and their families,” White said.