Loyola volleyball bests Middle Georgia State

Education senior Maddie Huekels (23) looks to set up mass communication senior Tylar Beckham (14) for a kill. Huekels tallied 22 assists against Middle Georgia State University. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Loyola’s volleyball team beat Middle Georgia State University in three sets Saturday Oct. 13, their second straight win.

The Wolf Pack took the first set in strong fashion with a 25-15. The second set was tighter with Loyola narrowly taking the set 25-23. The Wolf Pack followed that up with another 25-15 set to win the third set and the match.

Head coach Jesse Zabal expressed that the team can build off their recent success.

“We have the tools to keep winning, and we can do just that if we continue to put in the work and remain confident,” Zabal said.

Psychology senior Malea Howie and mass communication senior Tylar Beckham led the Wolf Pack with nine kills.

Education senior Maddie Huekels and Beckham continued their assault on the school record books.

Huekels finished the match with one service ace which leaves her tied for seventh in service aces at Loyola with 176.

Beckham, meanwhile, moved up in two capacities with her attack percentage standing at .241 good for fifth in school history and her 297 career blocks rank her sixth most in program history.

Beckham was named as the Southern States Athletic Conference Defender of the Week for her performance against Middle Georgia State as well as the 3-2 victory against Mississippi College Oct. 9.

Beckham sits atop the conference in blocks per set with 1.2 and total blocks with 100.

The Wolf Pack hit the road after the successful home-stand to take on University of Mobile in Alabama Oct. 16.