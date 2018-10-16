Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Loyola volleyball bests Middle Georgia State

Education+senior+Maddie+Huekels+%2823%29+looks+to+set+up+mass+communication+senior+Tylar+Beckham+%2814%29+for+a+kill.+Huekels+tallied+22+assists+against+Middle+Georgia+State+University.+Photo+credit%3A+Cristian+Orellana
Education senior Maddie Huekels (23) looks to set up mass communication senior Tylar Beckham (14) for a kill. Huekels tallied 22 assists against Middle Georgia State University. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Education senior Maddie Huekels (23) looks to set up mass communication senior Tylar Beckham (14) for a kill. Huekels tallied 22 assists against Middle Georgia State University. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Education senior Maddie Huekels (23) looks to set up mass communication senior Tylar Beckham (14) for a kill. Huekels tallied 22 assists against Middle Georgia State University. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Andrew Lang
October 15, 2018
Filed under Showcase, Sports, Volleyball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Loyola’s volleyball team beat Middle Georgia State University in three sets Saturday Oct. 13, their second straight win.

The Wolf Pack took the first set in strong fashion with a 25-15. The second set was tighter with Loyola narrowly taking the set 25-23. The Wolf Pack followed that up with another 25-15 set to win the third set and the match.

Head coach Jesse Zabal expressed that the team can build off their recent success.

“We have the tools to keep winning, and we can do just that if we continue to put in the work and remain confident,” Zabal said.

Psychology senior Malea Howie and mass communication senior Tylar Beckham led the Wolf Pack with nine kills.

Education senior Maddie Huekels and Beckham continued their assault on the school record books.

Huekels finished the match with one service ace which leaves her tied for seventh in service aces at Loyola with 176.

Beckham, meanwhile, moved up in two capacities with her attack percentage standing at .241 good for fifth in school history and her 297 career blocks rank her sixth most in program history.

Beckham was named as the Southern States Athletic Conference Defender of the Week for her performance against Middle Georgia State as well as the 3-2 victory against Mississippi College Oct. 9.

Beckham sits atop the conference in blocks per set with 1.2 and total blocks with 100.

The Wolf Pack hit the road after the successful home-stand to take on University of Mobile in Alabama Oct. 16.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writer
Andrew Lang, Sports Editor
Andrew is a mass communication major from New Orleans. He is a transfer from Syracuse University where he was a contributing writer for The Daily Orange. He has worked as copy editor and staff writer last semester for The Maroon. He has also worked on the stat crew for the New Orleans Pelicans as well...
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Loyola volleyball bests Middle Georgia State

    Golf

    Men’s golf finish sixth in Battle on the Bayou

  • Loyola volleyball bests Middle Georgia State

    Sports

    Loyola volleyball claims first home win

  • Loyola volleyball bests Middle Georgia State

    Features

    Blue Cypress Books: A decade on Oak Street

  • Loyola volleyball bests Middle Georgia State

    Leisure

    Gallery: Fall Break expectations in Southern Louisiana

  • Loyola volleyball bests Middle Georgia State

    Arts

    Poetry: Rain

  • Loyola volleyball bests Middle Georgia State

    Food

    Column: My favorite breakfast spot near campus

  • Loyola volleyball bests Middle Georgia State

    Food

    Gallery: Beignet Fest kicks off the Fall season

  • Loyola volleyball bests Middle Georgia State

    Features

    Five Loyola artists to see before they graduate

  • Loyola volleyball bests Middle Georgia State

    Sports

    Loyola volleyball lose two games over the weekend

  • Loyola volleyball bests Middle Georgia State

    Cross Country

    Loyola cross-country take both individual win’s at Major Blazer Invitational

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Loyola volleyball bests Middle Georgia State