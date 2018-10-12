Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Men’s golf finish sixth in Battle on the Bayou

Finance freshman Lee Chong Li prepares to tee off. Chong Li finished tied for sixth in the Battle on the Bayou. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Andrew Lang
October 12, 2018
Filed under Golf, Showcase, Sports

The Loyola men’s golf finished tied for sixth in the National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics Battle on the Bayou tournament. Oklahoma City University won the nine-team event.

The Wolf Pack finished 40 over par with a total of 616 strokes.

Business senior Phillip Nijoka led the way for the Wolf Pack coming in fourth place in the tournament finishing at par with a 144. Nijoka earned an all-tournament selection for this performance, his second on the season.

Finance freshman Lee Chong Li wasn’t far behind Nijoka, finishing in a three way tie for sixth place, shooting three over par for a 147.

Men’s golf will finish off the fall schedule at the Southern States Athletic Conference Preview tournament on Oct. 29 and 30 in Greenville, Alabama.

About the Writer
Andrew Lang, Sports Editor
Andrew is a mass communication major from New Orleans. He is a transfer from Syracuse University where he was a contributing writer for The Daily Orange. He has worked as copy editor and staff writer last semester for The Maroon. He has also worked on the stat crew for the New Orleans Pelicans as well...
