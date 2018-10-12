Men’s golf finish sixth in Battle on the Bayou

Finance freshman Lee Chong Li prepares to tee off. Chong Li finished tied for sixth in the Battle on the Bayou. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Finance freshman Lee Chong Li prepares to tee off. Chong Li finished tied for sixth in the Battle on the Bayou. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Loyola men’s golf finished tied for sixth in the National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics Battle on the Bayou tournament. Oklahoma City University won the nine-team event.

The Wolf Pack finished 40 over par with a total of 616 strokes.

Business senior Phillip Nijoka led the way for the Wolf Pack coming in fourth place in the tournament finishing at par with a 144. Nijoka earned an all-tournament selection for this performance, his second on the season.

Finance freshman Lee Chong Li wasn’t far behind Nijoka, finishing in a three way tie for sixth place, shooting three over par for a 147.

Men’s golf will finish off the fall schedule at the Southern States Athletic Conference Preview tournament on Oct. 29 and 30 in Greenville, Alabama.