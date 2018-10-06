JC’s Declassified School Survival Guide: meal plans

In a university full of SoundCloud rappers, eccentric professors and school budget cuts, JC Canicosa— that’s me—and the Wolf try to do the impossible: create a guide that will help you survive Loyola.

*cue theme song*

We’ve finally reached the halfway point this semester at Loyola, which probably means that you’re just starting to get sick of the food. Whether you’re a freshman headed straight to the back grill right when you swipe into the OR or an upperclassman eating the grilled chicken for the 47th time since you stepped foot on Loyola’s campus, here are some tips to help you make the most of your meal plan.

1. Craving some Loyola-famous cheese fries but don’t want to go all the way to F&M’s or Bruno’s? Swipe into the OR and go grab some french fries from the back grill. Then, put some shredded cheese from the salad bar on top. Don’t be modest with the cheese either, go crazy with it. Microwave your meal for a minute, add some bacon bits or sour cream if you’re feeling adventurous and enjoy your OR-style bar food.

2. If you want to get the most food out of your Wolf Bucks, you’re probably going to get the biggest bang for your buck at Tulane’s underground restaurant, City Diner. Order the Two Egg Breakfast with an extra set of hash browns, and you’re probably getting the most food you can get out of $7.50 Wolf Bucks.

Bonus: If you order a Big City Pancake on the side, bringing your grand total to around $13, I promise you and a friend will not be able to finish all that food in one sitting.

3. In case you’re getting sick of virtually the same dessert bar at the OR every day, mix it up. Give those biceps a workout and scoop up your favorite flavor of ice cream. Then, pick out the best-looking cookies and microwave them for eight seconds (for perfect gooeyness). Place your perfect scoop of ice cream in between the warm cookies for the best ice cream sandwich Wolf Bucks can buy.

Bonus: You can also microwave a fudge brownie and put the ice cream on top for a delicious brownie a la mode.

4. Ditch plain waffles. At Bruff, head to the sundae bar to add some chocolate chips into your waffle batter. For the best results, keep the chocolate chips in a separate cup and add them after the waffle batter is nice and spread out in the waffle iron. And if you’re trying to get full-on chocolate wasted, add some chocolate ice cream and whipped cream on top for a beautiful chocolate chip waffle plate that will definitely draw some looks from Tulane kids.

Bonus: If you don’t want to feel too awful after breakfast, you can also add strawberries or blueberries from the fruit station on top of your plain waffle, and maybe some whipped cream to enjoy a slightly healthier waffle breakfast.

5. If you’re an omnivore like me, then you probably love chicken dishes with vegetables. Head to the veggie station on the left side of the OR and grab a plate of whatever they’re serving. Odds are, it’s delicious and healthy. Next, if you want to add some meat to your veggie entrée, head to the back grill and ask them to add some chicken to your plate. (But do NOT do this in the opposite order. Speaking from personal experience, the servers at the veggie station will not add the sides onto a plate that already has meat on it). Enjoy your healthy omnivore meal.

6. Be kind to those who serve you. At the end of the day, so much goes into keeping our student body fed and nourished, and every person at the OR, Bruff, Subway, Starbucks, etc. plays a vital part in doing that. Yet, service, especially to college students, is one of the most “thank you-less” jobs one could ever hold. Showing gratitude is almost just as important as the multitude of hours and people it takes to keep you well fed every day. A smile, a please and a thank you can go such a long way.

Eat, love and spend your Wolf Bucks wisely, Wolf Pack.