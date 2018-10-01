TapRide mobile transportation app expands services

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Tulane’s TapRide service has recently expanded its mobile transportation access to include a weekend Wolf Pack line that will take students back and forth between Loyola’s Broadway and main campuses between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

TapRide is a free, on-demand shuttle service that transports both Loyola and Tulane students within one mile of Uptown campuses and to a few destinations in the Downtown area.

Though administered by Tulane, Loyola students account for 20 percent of the app’s usage.

Amy Boyle, director of residential life and student affairs at Loyola, said she is excited about how this service expansion will benefit Loyola students.

“It is a safe and no cost alternative to other public transportation, personal vehicles, and walking or biking. Because of its shared component, you can travel with friends or classmates as well,” Boyle said.

To use the service, students can either call Tulane Shuttles & Transportation directly or download the TapRide mobile app.

The app, available for both iOS and Android devices, allows students to log in using their Loyola credentials and call rides at no cost to the user. Students can request a ride during service hours and will be provided with a driver and approximate wait time.

Brian Lowe, director of shuttles and transportation services for Tulane University, said students need to arrange shuttles in advance to avoid lengthy wait times. particularly when they are on a tight schedule.

“Demand is high, so plan accordingly,” Lowe said.