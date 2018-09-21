Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Loyola starts conference play with two road wins

Psychology senior Malea Howie goes to serve the ball. Howie finished with one service ace against Middle Georgia State University. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Andrew Lang
September 21, 2018
Filed under Sports, Volleyball

Loyola started off conference play strong with two consecutive wins over Brewton-Parker College and Middle Georgia State University. The Wolf Pack currently sit atop the Southern States Athletic Conference at a record of 10-5.

The Wolf Pack started conference play with 3-0 win over Brewton-Parker. Head Coach Jesse Zabal said the team came ready.

“The girls tuned in quickly and kept their heads, even after falling behind in the first set,” Zabal said according to the athletics department.
Loyola ended up taking the first set 25-22 before taking the following two sets 25-19 and 25-18.

General studies freshman Jordan Bernard led the team in kills with 10.

The Wolf Pack followed it up with a 3-1 win over Middle Georgia State. The Knights rallied after falling behind in the first 9-2 but the Knights ended up taking the first set 25-22. The Wolf Pack responded however taking the next three sets, 25-14, 25-19 and 25-19.

Mass communication junior Tylar Beckham set the team’s season high 17 kills.

The Wolf Pack take home court for the first time Sept. 21 in The Den against Bethel University of Tennessee.

About the Writer
Andrew Lang, Sports Editor
Andrew is a mass communication major from New Orleans. He is a transfer from Syracuse University where he was a contributing writer for The Daily Orange. He has worked as copy editor and staff writer last semester for The Maroon. He has also worked on the stat crew for the New Orleans Pelicans as well...
  Loyola starts conference play with two road wins

