Gallery: These Shining Lives undergoes tech week

Photo credit: Sidney Ovrom

Sidney Ovrom

Photo credit: Sidney Ovrom

September 18, 2018
Filed under Arts, Life & Times, Photography, Showcase, Theater

Slideshow • 10 Photos
Loyola’s production of These Shining Lives had a dress rehearsal on Sept. 15 during their technical week. Students in the play are preparing for opening day on Sept. 20.

According to the University Newsroom, “The production dramatizes workplace hazards in 1920s Illinois and explores the political nuances of female emergence in the workforce within the timeless context of employee rights in the face of corporate greed. These Shining Lives tells the story of a feminist victory when the women take their fight for justice to the Supreme Court.”

Tickets start at $12 for general admission and $10 for students, faculty, staff and seniors.

About the Contributor
Sidney Ovrom, Photo Editor
Sidney is a sophomore and this is her first year working at The Maroon. She is majoring in digital filmmaking with a minor in business marketing. She hopes to produce beautiful and story-telling images. She loves taking pictures and watching movies with her friends. Contact:[email protected]
