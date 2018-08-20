Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Loyola kicks off the school year with new spaces

The study space of the Pan-American Life Success Center is open to all students and allows for tripled capacity for shared tutoring, study, and testing, compared to the library's previous study spaces, according to an email from the Student Success Center. Photo credit: Jacob Meyer

Jacob Meyer

Anum Siddiqui
August 20, 2018
August 20, 2018

Slideshow • 18 Photos
Jacob Meyer
The tutoring and writing center is housed in the new success center and provides peer tutoring and proofreading services to students. Photo credit: Jacob Meyer

 

 

 

In response to a growing student body, Loyola has opened the Pan American Life Student Success Center and the residential Founders Hall to provide student resources and increase first-year retention.

Loyola experienced an increase in first-year retention from 79 to 86.5 percent in just three years, according to an email from the Student Success Center, and the new student spaces are looking to accommodate this.

Donations from Pan American Life Insurance and an anonymous donor made the new center possible. The space is entirely donor-funded from donations made through Loyola’s $100 million Faith in the Future campaign.

The success center is located on the second floor of Monroe Library and within the center Loyola students will find the Office of Student Success, the Office of Academic Advising for First-Year Students, the Office of Writing and Learning Services and the newly renamed Office for Accessible Education, according to Loyola’s website.

Founders Hall is located on Loyola’s Broadway campus, housing sophomores, juniors and seniors. The building can accommodate 42 students in single rooms with shared bathrooms, housing two students in each suite, according to the Residential Life website. The building shares amenities with Cabra Hall, including a gym, conference room space and courtyard.

The 90-year-old building comes with a unique New Orleans history. The Dominican Sisters of Peace Judene Lillie and Denise Bourgeois were the final two sisters to live in the four-story former student-residence hall, dedicated in 1929 and recently purchased for future use by Loyola, according to the Clarion Herald.

