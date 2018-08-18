Megan Worry set to go, all in for her final season with Wolf Pack

Slideshow • 2 Photos Megan Worry displays two championship rings. Worry said she has not received her third championship ring. Photo credit: Megan Worry

Many great players have had the honor of wearing a Wolf Pack uniform. Another player will be moving on to life beyond Loyola.

Megan Worry will be entering her final season as a member of the Loyola Wolf Pack women’s basketball team and reflected on the differce from when she first began.

“I was kind of nervous coming into college,” Worry said. “In high school, I was the big dog, the one that people looked up to and coming into college as a freshman, it was kind of scary knowing that people were above me.”

Worry wants to fill a leadership role this season.

“I’m looking forward to being an upperclassman and being able to offer the awesome leadership that seniors that I had gave me,” Worry said.

Head Coach Kellie Kennedy feels that Worry has developed her leadership over the years.

“I think one of the biggest areas that Megan has grown is her leadership ability,” Kennedy said. “In order to be a leader, you have to be tough on people and not always worry about what people think of you, but what is best for the team.

Worry won a championship the last three years at Loyola. Worry said the experience of winning does not compare to anything

“It is an awesome feeling just to know that all the hard work that you have put in through the summer, preseason, and regular season has paid off,” Worry said. “It is just an amazing feeling and you can’t get anything like that.”

Worry averaged 9.5 points per game on 35 percent shooting from the field last season and she is looking to improve on those numbers as she enters her final season.

“I’m looking to improve my game in all aspects,” Worry said. “I’m looking to be a better shooter so still working on (improving my) shooting in the gym and getting quicker on my feet. You can always be a better defensive player as well so I’m looking to improve the defense and moving my feet more.”

Worry credited a lot of what she has learned on and off the court to coach Kennedy.

“She teaches us things from basketball all the way to life,” Worry said. “I’ve learned how to be a better player, better person, and (have) better work ethic on and off the court.”

Kennedy highlighted Worry’s desire to win as a main component in making her the player and the person she is today.

“When you talk about winning, I feel like that is a big deal for her,” Kennedy said. I feel that Megan really wants to win, and when she gets on the court that is obvious.”