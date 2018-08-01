Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Gallery: Community members gather to remember Kurshaw Jackson

Community members brought white balloons to honor the life of Kurshaw Jackson. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
August 1, 2018
Slideshow • 12 Photos
Andres Fuentes
The Jackson family present in front of Jazz Daiquiris where Kurshaw Jackson was fatally shot. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

On her birthday, Robin Jackson spent her afternoon grieving the death of her son, Kurshaw Jackson, in front of the daiquiris store where he was shot to death over the weekend.

On August 28, two masked gunmen shot at a crowd in front of Jazz Daiquiris on South Claiborne, killing three and injuring seven.

Days later, Robin, along with friends, family, ministers and community members, gathered together in song and prayer with white balloons to remember the life of Kurshaw Jackson at the spot where he was shot and killed.

Robin Jackson was surrounded by ministers and friends who sang and prayed for her and her family.

The family also asked for donations to help pay for the burial expenses of their deceased loved one.

Kurshaw Jackson was 38 years old.

Taiesha Watkins, a 27-year old mother from Houston, and Jeremiah Lee were the other victims who were killed in the shooting.

 

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Editor in Chief
Going onto my third year with The Maroon, I have served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. With the years of experience under my belt, I hope to lead The Maroon in print, on the web and through its shows. I want to have stellar and note-worthy news while also featuring interesting and...
