Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu

Naomi Yavneh resigns after seven years as honors director

Naomi Yavneh speaking to a student in 2011. Photo credit: Geenah Acevedo

Naomi Yavneh speaking to a student in 2011. Photo credit: Geenah Acevedo

Andres Fuentes
July 25, 2018
Filed under Administration, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Naomi Yavneh intends to step down from her position as the director of the honors program at Loyola, effective August 1st, 2018, according to an email sent to faculty by Maria Calzada, interim provost.

Yavneh will be on sabbatical for the 2018-2019 academic year and will then return to Loyola as a professor in the Department of Languages and Cultures.

Joseph Berendzen, associate professor of philosophy, has agreed to serve as interim director of honors in Yavneh’s place and the university will begin the search for a long-term honors director in the fall of 2019.

While on sabbatical, Yavneh will remain the president of the National Collegiate Honors Council and will continue her work with the Anne Frank Foundation as well as her work with honors colleges at Windesheim University and Hanze University in the Netherlands.

In the email, Calzada gave praise to the seven years that Yavneh devoted to Loyola.

“Under Dr. Yavneh’s leadership, the Honors Program has flourished. The program doubled in size even as the undergraduate student population decreased. The program’s diversity is also the envy of other universities,” Calzada said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Editor in Chief
Going onto my third year with The Maroon, I have served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. With the years of experience under my belt, I hope to lead The Maroon in print, on the web and through its shows. I want to have stellar and note-worthy news while also featuring interesting and...
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Naomi Yavneh resigns after seven years as honors director

    Administration

    Loyola lays off staff to complete Project Magis

  • Naomi Yavneh resigns after seven years as honors director

    Administration

    Petty to take on new role at George Washington University

  • Naomi Yavneh resigns after seven years as honors director

    Administration

    Tetlow looks to continue Loyola’s Jesuit legacy

  • Naomi Yavneh resigns after seven years as honors director

    Administration

    Tania Tetlow to become Loyola’s first non-Jesuit president

  • Academic

    Ignacio Volunteers program will not be cut

  • Naomi Yavneh resigns after seven years as honors director

    Administration

    Wildes reflects on his presidency

  • Naomi Yavneh resigns after seven years as honors director

    Administration

    Letter: A statement from Loyola University in New Orleans

  • Naomi Yavneh resigns after seven years as honors director

    Administration

    Loyola “will not recognize a pro-choice campus organization”

  • Academic

    Pastorek plans to conserve Loyola’s future

  • Naomi Yavneh resigns after seven years as honors director

    Administration

    Father Kevin Wildes to begin professorship at St. Joseph’s University

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Naomi Yavneh resigns after seven years as honors director