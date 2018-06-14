Barnes & Noble College selected as new manager of Loyola’s bookstore

The Loyola bookstore is under renovation before they welcome Barns and Noble College. The new vendors will be occupying the space starting on June 18. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

The Loyola bookstore is under renovation before they welcome Barns and Noble College. The new vendors will be occupying the space starting on June 18. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Loyola’s on-campus and online bookstores will soon be managed under the direction of Barnes & Noble College, an education company owned by the Fortune 500 bookseller Barnes and Noble, starting June 15, according to a press release published by Loyola on June 11.

Barnes & Noble College is acknowledged for its advanced research programs that it offers to college campuses nationwide, according to the press release.

“Barnes & Noble College has the vision to make our bookstore a campus destination, a hands-on support system, and a resource outlet that will help to elevate student success in and out of the classroom,” said M.L. “Cissy” Petty, vice president of student affairs and associate provost of Loyola.

Loyola hopes that the transition in bookstore management will provide lower resource costs for students, according to Petty.

“We are thrilled to work with a partner who will help to increase the affordability of and access to course materials for our students,” Petty said.

The bookstore plans to offer a permanent buyback program, a price matching program to help students get the lowest price possible on books and an integrated system with Loyola’s Blackboard accounts. This system will allow students to place orders on materials needed for specific courses and compare book prices in order to find the cheapest option.

The on-campus store will reopen for business Monday, June 18, 2018.