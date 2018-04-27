Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Saturday Night Live comedians visit Tulane

Comedian-actor%2C+Pete+Davidson+tells+Tulane+students+a+story+about+his+interesting+life+journeys+that+he+had+along+the+way+of+%E2%80%9Cmaking+it.%E2%80%9D+Photo+credit%3A+Rhon+Ridgeway
Comedian-actor, Pete Davidson tells Tulane students a story about his interesting life journeys that he had along the way of "making it." Photo credit: Rhon Ridgeway

Comedian-actor, Pete Davidson tells Tulane students a story about his interesting life journeys that he had along the way of “making it.” Photo credit: Rhon Ridgeway

Comedian-actor, Pete Davidson tells Tulane students a story about his interesting life journeys that he had along the way of “making it.” Photo credit: Rhon Ridgeway

Rhon Ridgeway
April 27, 2018
It was all fun and laughter in McAlister Auditorium this past Thursday.

Tulane had the pleasure of presenting Saturday Night Live comedians to their students and the public on April 26. The three comedians packed the house referencing the skits they pitched to SNL that never made it on live television.

The university welcomed Pete Davidson, Mikey Day and Luke Null to the campus to showcase their never-before-seen skits free of charge.

Mikey Day joked about the constant pranks he would pull on his father by sending him spam text messages. He also made fun of Tulane’s website and its mention of the campus cats. Day joined SNL in 2013 as a writer and later became an actor on the show in 2016. He is best known on SNL for his recurring Donald Trump Jr. impression on the Weekend Update.

Luke Null then took to the stage with a skit that comprised of him singing songs that he wrote. He sang about American politics, American Idol, partying on Frenchmen street. Null is a recent addition to the Saturday Night Live team, added at the beginning of the show’s current season.

The main event of the night was Pete Davidson who became the youngest member of SNL in 2014 at the age of 19. Davidson’s stand up consisted of some explicit content with jokes about his father dying in 9/11 and having a “sugar daddy” throughout his rise to fame. He spoke on Bill Cosby’s recent verdict and the time he has spent in the French Quarter.

Sophomore J. Andres Castro attended the event and enjoyed the show.

“It was great, for my first comedy show. I laughed pretty much the whole time,” he said.

Mikey Day, SNL writer and actor performs his comedy routine for Tulane students and the public.

SNL actor, Luke Null performs songs during his stand up routine at Tulane University.

