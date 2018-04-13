Fr. James Martin named 2018 commencement speaker

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Writer and American Magazine editor the Rev. James Martin, S.J., will speak at Loyola’s commencement ceremony this year.

The announcement came in a university wide email from university president the Rev. Kevin Wildes, S.J., this morning.

Wildes said that Martin is one of the world’s most widely recognized Jesuits and an “influential and important voice of the Catholic church and Ignatian spirituality.”

“Through his messages of compassion, humility, welcome, and understanding, he appeals to people of all faiths and backgrounds and has engaged a worldwide community in the Jesuit values of reflection, contemplation, and faith in action,” Wildes said in the email.

Martin has appeared on many radio and television shows to comment on religion and spirituality. He has written 13 books about spirituality. According to Wildes, Martin’s most recent book, “Building a Bridge”, has received imprimatur of the Catholic church and been endorsed by many bishops and church leaders.

Martin also served as a consultor to the Vatican’s Vatican’s Secretariat for Communication, where he worked with Pope Francis.

The undergraduate commencement ceremony will be on May 12 at 9:45 a.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.