Loyola Track teams win five gold medals at University of Mobile Invitational

Jarrett Richard, computer information systems sophomore, competes in the Louisiana Classics on March 16, 2018. The Loyola track team earned five top finishes at the University of Mobile Invitational on March 30, 2018. Photo credit: Loyola University Athletics

The Loyola track and field program continued forward with their storied success after earning five first-place finishes and 14 top-three finishes across 12 events at the Mobile Invitational.

The first gold medal for the Wolf Pack was in the women’s 4x400m relay. Diamond Pearson, criminal justice sophomore, Meri Hebert, biology junior, Tiera Henderson, digital film junior, and Leah Banks, mass communication junior, finished at the first place spot with a time of 48.80.

Banks earned her second gold medal of the meet in the women’s long jump. She jumped for a meet-high 5.59 meters. She also placed in 4th in the 100-meter hurdles.

On the men’s side, Jarret Richard, computer information systems sophomore, earned two gold medals in sprinting events. Richard earned the top spot in the 100m dash with 10.94 and followed his victory by breaking his own school record in the 200m dash with a winning time of 21.63.

Sasha Solano-McDaniel, sociology freshman, continued her streak of success at the Mobile meet. She took gold in the 3,000 meter run with a time of 11:06.68, breaking her indoor record by 10 seconds. She also finished in 4th place in the 1,500-meter run.

Other notable finishes came from Walter Ramsey, environmental studies freshman, who took home 3rd place in the 1,500-meter run and second place in the 3,000-meter run.

Hayden Ricca, psychology freshman, took 3rd place in the 3,000-meter run and the 800-meter run.

Dela Matthew, english freshman, threw for 34.12 meters in the javelin throw to finish in 3rd place overall.

Up next, Loyola will compete in the Southeastern Strawberry Relays in Hammond, Louisiana on April 14.