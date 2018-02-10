Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Loyola defeats Martin Methodist 65-53

International business sophomore Kaila Anthony (11) looking to send off the inbound pass versus Martin Methodist Feb. 8 2018. Anthony had 15 points in the Wolf Pack win. ANDRES FUENTES/The Maroon.

Jillian Oddo
February 10, 2018
Filed under Baseball, Showcase, Sports

The Wolf Pack win again as the women’s basketball team extends their conference record to 10-1 over No. 1 ranked Martin Methodist College.

Loyola University defeated No. 20 Martin Methodist, 65-53 in the Southern States Athletic Conference Game of the Week.

The Wolf Pack was first to get on the scoreboard when biology senior Di’Mond Jackson made a cross-court pass to psychology junior Megan Worry for a 3-pointer.

Although the Pack was first on the scoreboard, the Redhawks came back fast holding the lead for most of the first quarter. Loyola held the lead in the remaining three minutes of the first,11-10, but Martin Methodist scored two in the last minute making it 11-12 to cap off the quarter.

In the second quarter, the Wolf Pack had ten unanswered points, and their defense was strong for the first four minutes not allowing any scoring from the Redhawks.

Toward the end of the second, Martin Methodist came back to take the lead in the final minute, and they went into halftime with the lead over the Pack, 24-23.

After the half, the Wolf Pack came out with a bang in the first seven minutes outscoring the Redhawks 22-4.

International business sophomore Kaila Anthony started the fourth quarter with a three after a great pass by Jackson. With under seven minutes in the fourth quarter the Wolf Pack had their highest lead of the game with 21 points.

The Pack held onto their lead for the rest of the game to defeat the Redhawks 65-53.

This was the Redhawks first conference loss, and the Wolf Pack moved their record to 10-1 in conference play.

Loyola looks to continue their winning streak as they take on No. 21 Bethel University, Saturday Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. in the Den.

11.jpg

International business sophomore Kaila Anthony (11) looking to send off the inbound pass versus Martin Methodist Feb. 8 2018. Anthony had 15 points in the Wolf Pack win. ANDRES FUENTES/The Maroon.

DJackson.jpg

Biology senior Di'Mond Jackson (3) going head to head with a player from Martin Methodist Feb. 8 2018. Jackson finished the game with 8 points and 4 assists. ANDRES FUENTES/The Maroon.

StarringOff.jpg

International business sophomore Kaila Anthony (11) watches as teammate mass communication senior Zoie Miller (10) crosses half court. The Wolf Pack team won 65-53 versus Martin Methodist. ANDRES FUENTES/The Maroon

