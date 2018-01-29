Loyola moves their SSAC record to 7-1 after win over University of Mobile

Mass communication senior Zoie Miller (10) dribbles the ball in transition on Jan. 27 2018. Miller had a career-best 39 points versus the University of Mobile. Photo by LOYOLA NEW ORLEANS ATHLETICS/Courtesy

Off of a personal-best 39 points from mass communication senior Zoie Miller, the Loyola women’s basketball team knocked out conference rival University of Mobile, 79-68.

The Rams were first on the scoreboard 4-0, Biology senior Di’Mond Jackson with a bucket got the Pack on the board. With three minutes left in the first quarter Mobile was up by four. A quick steal by Miller in the final seconds of the first put the Pack up by one 16-15.

Miller started off the scoring in the second quarter with a bucket. Then with the Wolf Pack’s second possession, accounting sophomore Paige Frankiewicz hit the net with three. In the last seconds of the second quarter Miller got three, and the Pack went into the half with the lead 40-38.

In the third quarter the Pack’s defense was strong only allowing the Rams seven points. Loyola started the quarter with a two point lead, but ended it with a 16 point lead.

The last quarter the Wolf Pack remained in the lead. As Mobile tried to come back, Loyola’s defense stayed strong. The Wolf Pack’s record in the Den moved up to 9-1 and in the SSAC 7-1.

Overall stats include Miller’s 39 points as well as four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Psychology junior Megan Worry also finished the game with 12 rebounds.

Loyola looks forward to keeping their three game win streak alive this Thursday Feb. 1 when they visit Brewton-Parker.