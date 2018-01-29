Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Loyola moves their SSAC record to 7-1 after win over University of Mobile

Mass+communication+senior+Zoie+Miller+%2810%29+dribbles+the+ball+in+transition+on+Jan.+27+2018.+Miller+had+a+career-best+39+points+versus+the+University+of+Mobile.+Photo+by+LOYOLA+NEW+ORLEANS+ATHLETICS%2FCourtesy
Mass communication senior Zoie Miller (10) dribbles the ball in transition on Jan. 27 2018. Miller had a career-best 39 points versus the University of Mobile. Photo by LOYOLA NEW ORLEANS ATHLETICS/Courtesy

Mass communication senior Zoie Miller (10) dribbles the ball in transition on Jan. 27 2018. Miller had a career-best 39 points versus the University of Mobile. Photo by LOYOLA NEW ORLEANS ATHLETICS/Courtesy

Mass communication senior Zoie Miller (10) dribbles the ball in transition on Jan. 27 2018. Miller had a career-best 39 points versus the University of Mobile. Photo by LOYOLA NEW ORLEANS ATHLETICS/Courtesy

Jillian Oddo
January 29, 2018
Filed under Basketball, Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Off of a personal-best 39 points from mass communication senior Zoie Miller, the Loyola women’s basketball team knocked out conference rival University of Mobile, 79-68.

The Rams were first on the scoreboard 4-0, Biology senior Di’Mond Jackson with a bucket got the Pack on the board. With three minutes left in the first quarter Mobile was up by four. A quick steal by Miller in the final seconds of the first put the Pack up by one 16-15.

Miller started off the scoring in the second quarter with a bucket. Then with the Wolf Pack’s second possession, accounting sophomore Paige Frankiewicz hit the net with three. In the last seconds of the second quarter Miller got three, and the Pack went into the half with the lead 40-38.

In the third quarter the Pack’s defense was strong only allowing the Rams seven points. Loyola started the quarter with a two point lead, but ended it with a 16 point lead.

The last quarter the Wolf Pack remained in the lead. As Mobile tried to come back, Loyola’s defense stayed strong. The Wolf Pack’s record in the Den moved up to 9-1 and in the SSAC 7-1.

Overall stats include Miller’s 39 points as well as four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Psychology junior Megan Worry also finished the game with 12 rebounds.

Loyola looks forward to keeping their three game win streak alive this Thursday Feb. 1 when they visit Brewton-Parker.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Loyola moves their SSAC record to 7-1 after win over University of Mobile

    Basketball

    Men’s basketball defeats University of Mobile, 76-67

  • Basketball

    Loyola wins Champion of Character game 90-54

  • Loyola moves their SSAC record to 7-1 after win over University of Mobile

    Basketball

    Fields leads the way to victory over Faulkner

  • Loyola moves their SSAC record to 7-1 after win over University of Mobile

    Basketball

    Loyola defeats SSAC rival Faulkner University 100-59

  • Loyola moves their SSAC record to 7-1 after win over University of Mobile

    Basketball

    Loyola taking over the SSAC POW Award

  • Basketball

    Sports briefs 11/10

  • Loyola moves their SSAC record to 7-1 after win over University of Mobile

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball team sets eyes on winning championships

  • Loyola moves their SSAC record to 7-1 after win over University of Mobile

    Basketball

    Wolf Pack replenishes roster after losing integral players

  • Loyola moves their SSAC record to 7-1 after win over University of Mobile

    Basketball

    Former Loyola basketball star goes pro, heads to Canadian league

  • Loyola moves their SSAC record to 7-1 after win over University of Mobile

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball team hires Travis Ponton as new assistant coach

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Loyola moves their SSAC record to 7-1 after win over University of Mobile