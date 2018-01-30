Ask the Pack: Invent a class

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Ask the Pack is a weekly question posed to the Loyola community. This week, we asked students: If you could invent a class to take at Loyola, what would it be?



Raven Evans, senior music industries studies





“Do a class on adulting. There are certain aspects of adulting that I don’t understand, and I need to be taught about that.”

Laura Koessler, sophomore business management





“I would like a class that would focus on how to do taxes!”

Dylan Tran, senior music with elective studies





“A music business class, for non-music industry majors.”



Bryant Istre, junior political science





“If I were to add a course at Loyola it would be a course involving more practical experience, maybe some sort of work in the community that would involve politics and bringing the community to classes at Loyola.”

Richard Simmerman, freshman political science





“I would really ask for a Louisiana politics class, because I think it’s really important especially for the political climate here.”