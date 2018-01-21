Loyola taking over the SSAC POW Award
January 21, 2018
For the week of Jan. 6, the Southern States Athletic Conference awarded senior guard Di’Mond Jackson as Player of the Week.
Jackson has received the SSAC Player of the Week award twice this season and has received the award four times in her career.
Jackson is not the only Loyola athlete who has received this award. Senior guard Zoie Miller was also chosen for back to back weeks earlier this season.
“It feels great to have our program receive the Player of the Week award so many times. It just reminds us that hard work and talent does not go unnoticed,” Miller said.
Out of the nine SSAC Player of the Week awards, four of them have been awarded to Loyola players, the most by any school this year.
“We have a great team. It’s nice to be recognized. Hopefully, we can earn more recognition and, in the long run, earn a championship,” Jackson said.
Miller also believes the awards help motivate the team to play the best basketball they can.
“It drives us to work even harder. In order to be the best, we have to thrive for better. Never get satisfied and never get complacent,” Miller said.
The Wolf Pack duo shined brightly at the Hall of Fame game versus Faulkner on Jan. 20.
With Miller controlling the offense and Jackson notching a double-double, Loyola won the game 100-59.
